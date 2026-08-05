Stoneridge Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

News provided byStoneridge, Inc.
Aug 05, 2026, 17:00 ET
Strengthening Demand & Expense Control Underpin 2Q Performance
NOVI, Mich., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.
2026 Second Quarter Highlights:
- Sales growth of 15.1% YoY to $181.4 million
- Record quarterly MirrorEye revenue of ~$37 million (+39% YoY)
- Record quarterly revenue for Stoneridge Brazil of $20.5 million
- Net loss from continuing operations of $5.3 million, or $0.19 per share; improved from a net loss of $11.1 million, or $0.40 per share, in the prior year
- Adjusted EBITDA of $5.5 million; best quarterly performance in 24 months
- Reaffirming 2026 guidance ranges
"Our second quarter performance reflects disciplined execution of our strategy as we improve our cost structure and focus our resources on the opportunities that will drive long-term value," said Natalia Noblet, president and chief executive officer. "In Brazil, our strategic shift toward high-value OEM programs continues to position the business for more sustainable, profitable growth. With strong execution across the business, we remain confident in our strategy and are reaffirming our full-year guidance for 2026."
The exhibits attached hereto provide reconciliation details on normalizing adjustments of non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release.
Second Quarter Results & Commentary
|
(in millions, except percentages and per share data)
|
Results
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
%
|
2026
|
2025
|
Change
|
Net Sales
|
$ 181.4
|
$ 157.5
|
15.1 %
|
Gross Profit
|
36.8
|
36.3
|
1.3 %
|
Gross Margin %
|
20.3 %
|
23.1 %
|
277 bps
|
Income (loss) from Operations
|
(1.2)
|
(4.2)
|
71.7 %
|
Income (loss) before taxes from continuing operations
|
(2.7)
|
(9.6)
|
71.6 %
|
Provision for income taxes from continuing operations
|
2.6
|
1.5
|
65.6 %
|
Net Income (loss) from continuing operations
|
(5.3)
|
(11.1)
|
52.6 %
|
Net Income (loss) per diluted common share from
|
(0.19)
|
(0.40)
|
53.4 %
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding
|
28.2
|
27.8
|
1.6 %
|
Adjusted consolidated EBITDA
|
$ 5.5
|
$ 0.8
|
578.5 %
|
Adjusted consolidated EBITDA %
|
3.0 %
|
0.5 %
|
251 bps
Consolidated net sales from continuing operations of $181.4 million increased 15.1% YoY. On a core basis, excluding favorable currency translation of $4.4 million and Mexico Manufacturing Agreement revenue of $7.1 million related to the sale of the Control Devices business, revenue improved 7.8% YoY. The North American commercial vehicle market and Stoneridge Brazil were the primary contributors to second quarter growth.
Gross margin decreased 277 basis points to 20.3% from 23.1% in the second quarter of 2025 as cost leverage on higher sales and benefits from targeted expense control initiatives were more than offset by a combination of higher material costs, stemming from unfavorable currency, strategic inventory-related actions and adverse product mix following the completion of a European regulatory retrofit campaign.
Consolidated net loss from continuing operations totaled $(5.3) million, or $(0.19) per share, compared to a net loss of $(11.1) million, or $(0.40) per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA totaled $5.5 million, or 3.0% of sales, compared to $0.8 million, or 0.5% of sales, in the year ago period.
Second Quarter GAAP Segment Results & Commentary
|
(in millions, except percentages and per share data)
|
Revenue
|
Three Months Ended June 30, 2026
|
Constant
|
%
|
Currency
|
2026
|
2025
|
Change
|
vs. 2025
|
Electronics
|
$ 160.9
|
$ 142.7
|
12.8 %
|
11.0 %
|
Stoneridge Brazil
|
20.5
|
14.9
|
37.6 %
|
25.7 %
|
Consolidated Net Sales
|
181.4
|
157.5
|
15.1 %
|
12.4 %
|
(in millions, except percentages and per share data)
|
Operating Income
|
Three Months Ended June 30, 2026
|
%
|
2026
|
2025
|
Change
|
Electronics
|
$ 4.9
|
$ 2.7
|
77.2 %
|
% of segment sales
|
3.0 %
|
1.9 %
|
110 bps
|
Stoneridge Brazil
|
2.6
|
1.0
|
165.8 %
|
% of segment sales
|
12.6 %
|
6.5 %
|
607 bps
|
Corporate
|
(8.6)
|
(7.9)
|
(9.0) %
|
Consolidated Operating Income
|
$ (1.2)
|
$ (4.2)
|
71.7 %
|
% of consolidated net sales
|
(0.7) %
|
(2.7) %
|
201 bps
Electronics second quarter sales of $160.9 million increased by $18.2 million, or 12.8%, relative to the second quarter of 2025. Excluding a favorable foreign currency translation impact of $2.6 million and Mexico Manufacturing Agreement revenue related to the sale of the Control Devices business, revenue improved 6.0% YoY. Revenue growth against the second quarter of 2025 was primarily driven by the North American commercial vehicle market. Second quarter adjusted operating margin increased by 12 basis points YoY to 3.0% as the benefits of a higher revenue base and implemented cost initiatives more than offset the cumulative impacts of unfavorable mix, currency and strategic inventory-related actions.
Stoneridge Brazil second quarter sales of $20.5 million increased by $5.6 million, or 37.6%. Excluding a favorable foreign currency translation impact of $1.8 million, sales improved by 25.7%. Higher OEM sales were the primary driver of growth during the quarter. Second quarter adjusted operating income of $2.3 million, or 11.2% of sales, increased 135.5%, or 464 basis points, compared to the second quarter of 2025 as higher sales volume more than offset increased SG&A expense.
Cash and Debt Balances
As of June 30, 2026, cash and cash equivalents totaled $71.5 million with total debt of $151.1 million, resulting in net debt of $79.6 million. The $38.5 million decrease in net debt compared to December 31, 2025 reflects the deployment of proceeds from the sale of the Control Devices business in January and tighter control of working capital during the first half of the year. The Company's Credit Facility is due to mature on July 1, 2027. The company expects to refinance the credit facility, and is currently engaged in a global refinancing process.
2026 Outlook & Management Commentary
The Company is reaffirming the 2026 guidance ranges that were most recently updated in May. "We are encouraged by our progress in the second quarter, and believe initiatives to generate operational efficiencies and enhance profitability are beginning to materialize," said Noblet. "We are also seeing promising signs across the European and North American commercial vehicle markets, which should support growth over the balance 2026. However, we believe it prudent to balance these positives against ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty. We continue to focus on material cost reductions, quality improvements as well as inflationary cost recovery, and remain committed to executing our long-term strategic plan as we navigate the challenging external environment."
|
2026 FULL YEAR
|
(in millions, except percentages and per
|
2026
|
Current
|
Revenue ($M)
|
$645
|
—
|
$670
|
Adj. Gross Margin
|
21.5 %
|
—
|
22.0 %
|
Adj. Operating Margin
|
— %
|
—
|
0.5 %
|
Adj. EBITDA ($M)
|
$20
|
—
|
$25
|
%
|
3.1 %
|
—
|
3.7 %
The Company has not provided a reconciliation of its full-year 2026 guidance for adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating margin, and adjusted EBITDA (or adjusted EBITDA margin) to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures because the Company is unable to provide such reconciliations without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting with the required precision the timing and amount of various items that have not yet occurred, are out of the Company's control, or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable reconciling information, which could be material to future results calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company's actual results calculated in accordance with GAAP may vary materially from these non-GAAP financial measures presented herein.
Conference Call on the Web
A live Internet broadcast of Stoneridge's conference call regarding 2026 second quarter results can be accessed at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 6, 2026, at www.stoneridge.com, which will also offer a webcast replay.
About Stoneridge, Inc.
Stoneridge, Inc., headquartered in Novi, Michigan, is a global supplier of safe and efficient electronic systems and technologies. Our systems and products power vehicle intelligence, while enabling safety and security for on- and off-highway transportation sectors around the world. Additional information about Stoneridge can be found at www.stoneridge.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release contain "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements appear in a number of places in this press release and may include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, with respect to, among other things, our (i) future product and facility expansion, (ii) strategic focus following the sale of the Control Devices segment, (iii) acquisition strategy, (iv) investments and new product development, (v) growth opportunities related to awarded business, and (vi) operational expectations. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the words "will," "may," "should," "could," "would," "designed to," "believes," "plans," "projects," "intends," "expects," "estimates," "anticipates," "continue," and similar words and expressions. The forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other factors:
- the ability of our suppliers to supply us with parts and components at competitive prices on a timely basis, including the impact of potential tariffs and trade considerations on their operations and output;
- fluctuations in the cost and availability of key materials and components (including semiconductors, printed circuit boards, resin, aluminum, steel and copper) and our ability to offset cost increases through negotiated price increases with or reimbursements from our customers or other cost reduction actions, as necessary;
- global economic trends, competition and geopolitical risks, including impacts from ongoing or potential global conflicts and any related sanctions and other measures, or an escalation of sanctions, tariffs or other trade tensions between the U.S. and other countries;
- tariffs specifically in countries where we have significant direct or indirect manufacturing or supply chain exposure and our ability to either mitigate the impact of tariffs or pass any incremental costs to our customers;
- our ability to achieve cost reductions that offset or exceed customer-mandated selling price reductions;
- the reduced purchases, loss, financial distress or bankruptcy of a major customer or supplier;
- the costs and timing of business realignment, facility closures or similar actions;
- a significant change in commercial, automotive, off-highway or agricultural vehicle production;
- competitive market conditions and resulting effects on sales and pricing;
- foreign currency fluctuations and our ability to manage those impacts;
- customer acceptance of new products;
- our ability to successfully launch/produce products for awarded business;
- adverse changes in laws, government regulations or market conditions affecting our products, our suppliers, or our customers' products;
- our ability to protect our intellectual property and successfully defend against assertions made against us;
- liabilities arising from warranty claims, product recall or field actions, product liability and legal proceedings to which we are or may become a party, or the impact of product recall or field actions on our customers;
- labor disruptions at our facilities, or at any of our significant customers or suppliers;
- business disruptions due to natural disasters or other disasters outside of our control;
- the amount of our indebtedness and the restrictive covenants contained in the agreements governing our indebtedness, including our revolving credit facility;
- capital availability or costs, including changes in interest rates;
- refinancing risk and access to capital markets and liquidity;
- the failure to achieve the successful integration of any acquired company or business;
- risks related to a failure of our information technology systems and networks, and risks associated with current and emerging technology threats and damage from computer viruses, unauthorized access, cyber-attack and other similar disruptions;
- the items described in Part I, Item 1A ("Risk Factors") in the Company's most recent Form 10-K.
The forward-looking statements contained herein represent our estimates only as of the date of this filing and should not be relied upon as representing our estimates as of any subsequent date. While we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, except as required by law, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, whether to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, changes in other factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
This press release contains information about the Company's financial results that is not presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). Such non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to their closest GAAP financial measures at the end of this press release. The provision of these non-GAAP financial measures for 2026 and 2025 is not intended to indicate that Stoneridge is explicitly or implicitly providing projections on those non-GAAP financial measures, and actual results for such measures are likely to vary from those presented. The reconciliations include all information reasonably available to the Company at the date of this press release and the adjustments that management can reasonably estimate.
In evaluating its business, the Company considers and uses net debt as a supplemental measure of its liquidity and the other non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental measures of its operating performance. Management believes the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are useful to both management and investors in their analysis of the Company's financial position and results of operations. In particular, management believes that adjusted gross profit and margin, adjusted operating income (loss) and margin, adjusted income (loss) before tax, adjusted income tax expense (benefit), adjusted net loss from continuing operations, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted EPS, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and net debt are useful measures in assessing the Company's financial performance by excluding certain items that are not indicative of the Company's core operating performance or that may obscure trends useful in evaluating the Company's continuing operating activities. Management also believes that these measures are useful to both management and investors in their analysis of the Company's results of operations and provide improved comparability between fiscal periods.
Adjusted gross profit and margin, adjusted operating income (loss) and margin, adjusted income (loss) before tax, adjusted income tax expense (benefit), adjusted net income loss from continuing operations, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted EPS, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and net debt should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for gross profit, operating income (loss), income (loss) before tax, income tax expense (benefit), loss from continuing operations, net income (loss), EPS, debt, cash and cash equivalents, cash provided by operating activities or other income statement or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies calculate non-GAAP financial measures in the same manner, the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies, and the Company's use of these measures may vary from that of other companies in its industry.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(in thousands)
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
(unaudited)
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 71,514
|
$ 53,057
|
Accounts receivable, less reserves of $543 and $325, respectively
|
135,744
|
89,019
|
Inventories, net
|
112,999
|
106,422
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
24,025
|
26,956
|
Current assets of discontinued operations
|
—
|
86,342
|
Total current assets
|
344,282
|
361,796
|
Long-term assets:
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
61,117
|
62,659
|
Intangible assets, net
|
33,077
|
37,632
|
Goodwill
|
36,528
|
37,590
|
Operating lease right-of-use asset
|
8,486
|
9,570
|
Investments and other long-term assets, net
|
23,236
|
22,167
|
Long-term assets of discontinued operations
|
—
|
19,702
|
Total long-term assets
|
162,444
|
189,320
|
Total assets
|
$ 506,726
|
$ 551,116
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Accounts payable
|
$ 108,297
|
$ 62,398
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
73,757
|
65,132
|
Current liabilities of discontinued operations
|
—
|
29,955
|
Total current liabilities
|
182,054
|
157,485
|
Long-term liabilities:
|
Revolving credit facility
|
151,089
|
180,942
|
Deferred income taxes
|
8,688
|
9,972
|
Operating lease long-term liability
|
5,776
|
6,601
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
9,994
|
11,604
|
Long-term liabilities of discontinued operations
|
—
|
4,733
|
Total long-term liabilities
|
175,547
|
213,852
|
Preferred Shares, without par value, 5,000 shares authorized, none issued
|
—
|
—
|
Common Shares, without par value, 60,000 shares authorized, 28,966 and 28,966
|
—
|
—
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
204,854
|
219,186
|
Common Shares held in treasury, 442 and 948 shares at June 30, 2026 and
|
(9,649)
|
(27,457)
|
Retained earnings
|
43,957
|
77,150
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(90,037)
|
(89,100)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
149,125
|
179,779
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$ 506,726
|
$ 551,116
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
Three months ended
|
Six months ended
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
2026
|
2025
|
2026
|
2025
|
Net sales
|
$ 181,384
|
$ 157,541
|
$ 342,231
|
$ 306,598
|
Costs and expenses:
|
Cost of goods sold
|
144,551
|
121,192
|
270,442
|
234,998
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
26,061
|
25,704
|
58,590
|
51,569
|
Design and development
|
11,960
|
14,841
|
23,365
|
28,533
|
Operating loss
|
(1,188)
|
(4,196)
|
(10,166)
|
(8,502)
|
Interest expense, net
|
2,404
|
3,233
|
6,089
|
6,475
|
Equity in (earnings) loss of investee
|
(222)
|
(50)
|
9
|
(344)
|
Other (income) expense, net
|
(649)
|
2,222
|
(179)
|
1,396
|
Loss before income taxes from continuing operations
|
(2,721)
|
(9,601)
|
(16,085)
|
(16,029)
|
Provision for income taxes from continuing operations
|
2,555
|
1,542
|
3,969
|
3,118
|
Loss from continuing operations
|
(5,276)
|
(11,143)
|
(20,054)
|
(19,147)
|
Discontinued operations:
|
Loss (gain) from discontinued operations, net of tax
|
—
|
(1,784)
|
3,322
|
(2,592)
|
Loss on disposal, net of tax
|
—
|
—
|
9,817
|
—
|
Loss (gain) from discontinued operations
|
—
|
(1,784)
|
13,139
|
(2,592)
|
Net loss
|
$ (5,276)
|
$ (9,359)
|
$ (33,193)
|
$ (16,555)
|
Loss per share from continuing operations:
|
Basic
|
$ (0.19)
|
$ (0.40)
|
$ (0.71)
|
$ (0.69)
|
Diluted
|
$ (0.19)
|
$ (0.40)
|
$ (0.71)
|
$ (0.69)
|
Loss per share from discontinued operations:
|
Basic
|
$ —
|
$ 0.06
|
$ (0.47)
|
$ 0.09
|
Diluted
|
$ —
|
$ 0.06
|
$ (0.47)
|
$ 0.09
|
Loss per share from Stoneridge Inc.:
|
Basic
|
$ (0.19)
|
$ (0.34)
|
$ (1.18)
|
$ (0.60)
|
Diluted
|
$ (0.19)
|
$ (0.34)
|
$ (1.18)
|
$ (0.60)
|
Weighted-average shares outstanding:
|
Basic
|
28,244
|
27,788
|
28,071
|
27,734
|
Diluted
|
28,244
|
27,788
|
28,071
|
27,734
Regulation G Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations
Exhibit 1 – Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit
|
(USD in millions)
|
Q2 2025
|
Q2 2026
|
Gross Profit
|
$ 36.3
|
$ 36.8
|
Add: Pre-Tax Business Realignment Costs
|
—
|
—
|
Adjusted Gross Profit
|
$ 36.3
|
$ 36.8
Exhibit 2 - Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Loss
|
Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Loss
|
(USD in millions)
|
Q2 2025
|
Q2 2026
|
Operating Loss
|
$ (4.2)
|
$ (1.2)
|
Add: Pre-Tax Business Realignment Costs
|
1.4
|
—
|
Add: Pre-Tax Share-Based Compensation Accelerated Vesting
|
0.3
|
0.4
|
Add: Pre-Tax Brazilian Indirect Taxes
|
—
|
(0.3)
|
Adjusted Operating Loss
|
$ (2.5)
|
$ (1.0)
Exhibit 3 – Reconciliation of Q2 Adjusted Tax Rate
|
Reconciliation of Q2 2026 Adjusted Tax Rate
|
(USD in millions)
|
Q2 2026
|
Tax Rate
|
Loss Before Tax
|
$ (2.7)
|
Add: Pre-Tax Share-Based Compensation Accelerated Vesting
|
0.4
|
Add: Pre-Tax Brazilian Indirect Taxes
|
(0.5)
|
Adjusted Loss Before Tax
|
$ (2.8)
|
Income Tax Expense
|
2.6
|
(93.84) %
|
Add: Tax Impact from Pre-Tax Adjustments
|
(0.2)
|
Add: After-Tax Impact of Valuation Allowances, net
|
—
|
Adjusted Income Tax Expense on Adjusted Loss Before Tax
|
$ 2.4
|
(85.64) %
Exhibit 4 - Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Loss and EPS
|
Reconciliation of Q2 2026 Adjusted Net Income and EPS
|
(USD in millions, except EPS)
|
Q2 2026
|
Q2 2026 EPS
|
Net Loss
|
$ (5.3)
|
$ (0.19)
|
Add: After-Tax Share-Based Compensation Accelerated Vesting
|
0.4
|
0.02
|
Add: After-Tax Brazilian Indirect Taxes
|
(0.3)
|
(0.01)
|
Adjusted Net Loss
|
$ (5.2)
|
$ (0.18)
Exhibit 5 – Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
|
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
|
(USD in millions)
|
Q2 2025
|
Q2 2026
|
Loss Before Income Taxes from Continuing Operations
|
$ (9.6)
|
$ (2.7)
|
Interest expense, net
|
3.2
|
2.4
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
5.5
|
5.6
|
EBITDA
|
$ (0.9)
|
$ 5.3
|
Add: Pre-Tax Business Realignment Costs
|
1.4
|
—
|
Add: Pre-Tax Share-Based Compensation Accelerated Vesting
|
0.3
|
0.4
|
Add: Pre-Tax Brazilian Indirect Taxes
|
—
|
(0.3)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 0.8
|
$ 5.5
Exhibit 6 – Segment Adjusted Operating Income
|
Reconciliation of Electronics Adjusted Operating Income
|
(USD in millions)
|
Q2 2025
|
Q2 2026
|
Electronics Operating Income
|
$ 2.7
|
$ 4.9
|
Add: Pre-Tax Business Realignment Costs
|
1.4
|
—
|
Electronics Adjusted Operating Income
|
$ 4.2
|
$ 4.9
|
Reconciliation of Stoneridge Brazil Adjusted Operating Income
|
(USD in millions)
|
Q2 2025
|
Q2 2026
|
Stoneridge Brazil Operating Income
|
$ 1.0
|
$ 2.6
|
Add: Pre-Tax Brazilian Indirect Taxes
|
—
|
(0.3)
|
Stoneridge Brazil Adjusted Operating Income
|
$ 1.0
|
$ 2.3
Exhibit 7 – Reconciliation of Net Debt
|
(USD in millions)
|
Q2 2025
|
Q2 2026
|
Total Debt
|
$ 164.4
|
$ 151.1
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents
|
46.3
|
71.5
|
Net Debt
|
$ 118.1
|
$ 79.6
SOURCE Stoneridge, Inc.
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