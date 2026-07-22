Stoneridge, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Earnings Conference Call

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Stoneridge, Inc.

Jul 22, 2026, 17:00 ET

NOVI, Mich., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI) will release second quarter financial results after the market close on Wednesday, August 5, 2026. The company will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 6, at 8:00am ET hosted by Natalia Noblet, president and chief executive officer, and Scott Humphrey, chief financial officer and treasurer.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call by telephone are invited to dial 833-890-9500 (international participants dial 412-543-8920). Please ask the operator to be connected to the Stoneridge, Inc. second quarter earnings conference call. A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Presentations & Events page of the Investors section of the Company's website, www.stoneridge.com

About Stoneridge, Inc.

Stoneridge, Inc., headquartered in Novi, Michigan, is a global supplier of safe and efficient electronic systems and technologies. Our systems and products power vehicle intelligence, while enabling safety and security for on- and off-highway transportation sectors around the world. Additional information about Stoneridge can be found at www.stoneridge.com

SOURCE Stoneridge, Inc.

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