Stoneridge to Debut EVO ECU Platform Designed to Simplify the Future of Commercial Vehicles at IAA Transportation

New high-performance ECU designed to simplify vehicle architecture and enable software-defined capabilities

Purpose-built for commercial vehicles, buses, coaches and off-highway applications

Scalable architecture delivers enhanced connectivity, improved diagnostics and greater flexibility

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI), a leading supplier of safe, intelligent and efficient electronic technologies for commercial vehicles, buses, coaches and off-highway equipment, today announced additional details of its new EVO ECU Platform, which will debut at IAA Transportation 2026 in Hanover, Germany on 14-20 September.

Stoneridge EVO high-performance ECU

Designed to address the growing complexity of today's commercial vehicles, the EVO ECU Platform provides a flexible, high-performance electronic control solution that helps OEMs reduce system complexity while enabling advanced connectivity, diagnostics and future software-driven capabilities.

"Commercial vehicles are becoming increasingly connected and intelligent, but traditional vehicle architectures were not designed to support the pace of innovation happening today," said Christian Leblanc, Global Vice President of Product and Project Management at Stoneridge. "EVO provides a scalable platform that helps simplify integration, improve vehicle performance and give our customers the flexibility they need to adapt as technology continues to evolve."

Reducing Complexity, Increasing Capability

Unlike traditional architectures that rely on numerous individual electronic control units, EVO consolidates processing capabilities into a centralized platform designed specifically for the unique requirements of commercial vehicles. This approach enables faster software updates, more efficient diagnostics and the ability to introduce new features without significant hardware changes.

For fleet operators, EVO is designed to help improve uptime and reduce maintenance complexity through enhanced diagnostics, remote software updates and increased vehicle intelligence.

"Fleet customers were at the center of our development process," said Leblanc. "EVO helps enable faster troubleshooting, fewer service interruptions and the ability to continuously improve vehicle capabilities throughout the vehicle lifecycle."

Scalable, Secure and Future-Ready

Software modularity and cybersecurity were foundational elements of the EVO ECU development. Through a collaboration with Green Hills Software, Stoneridge implemented a scalable software architecture which allows new capabilities to be introduced while maintaining separation between safety-critical functions.

Built specifically for commercial vehicle applications, the EVO ECU Platform has been engineered to withstand demanding operating environments, including extreme temperatures, vibration, dust and continuous vehicle operation. Its rugged, automotive-grade design also makes it well suited for a wide range of vehicle applications, including buses, coaches and off-highway equipment.

"Commercial vehicles operate in some of the most challenging environments, and they require technology designed specifically for those conditions," said Leblanc. "EVO was developed from the ground up to deliver the reliability, performance and flexibility our customers expect."

The platform's scalable architecture provides additional processing capability and connectivity to support emerging technologies, including advanced driver assistance systems, additional camera applications, sensor integration and future AI-enabled features.

"Our industry is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by increasing connectivity, automation and evolving regulatory requirements," said Natalia Noblet, President and CEO of Stoneridge. "EVO represents our commitment to helping customers navigate that transformation with a flexible platform designed to support innovation today and tomorrow."

Developed in collaboration with technology partner Renesas Electronics, the EVO ECU Platform combines automotive-grade processing capability with commercial vehicle expertise to support the next generation of connected transportation. Stoneridge implemented a multi-layered security approach designed to protect critical vehicle systems while enabling future software expansion.

"Stoneridge's EVO ECU Platform demonstrates how commercial-vehicle manufacturers can modernize vehicle electronics for demanding operating environments," said Aish Dubey, Vice President and Head of the HPC SoC Division at Renesas Electronics. "Our collaboration brings together Stoneridge's commercial-vehicle expertise and Renesas' R-Car system-on-chip, power-management and programmable mixed-signal technologies to create a scalable, automotive-grade foundation for connected and software-defined commercial vehicles."

Additionally, building on an established collaboration, Stoneridge worked closely with indie Semiconductor in the development of the image processor powering the EVO ECU Platform. The processor was designed with direct input from Stoneridge's engineering team to support the demanding performance, best-of-the-market image quality and scalability requirements of commercial vehicles.

Experience the EVO ECU Platform at IAA

The EVO ECU Platform has completed extensive validation through the Stoneridge Innovation Truck, a real-world technology demonstrator showcasing integrated vision, connectivity and platform capabilities across a range of operating conditions. The Stoneridge Innovation Truck will also be featured at IAA Transportation 2026.

Visitors can experience the EVO ECU Platform and Stoneridge's latest technologies at Hall 21 | Stand C44 during IAA Transportation 2026.

About Stoneridge, Inc.

Stoneridge, Inc., headquartered in Novi, Michigan, is a global supplier of safe and efficient electronic systems and technologies. Our systems and products power vehicle intelligence, while enabling safety and security for on- and off-highway transportation sectors around the world. Additional information about Stoneridge can be found at www.stoneridge.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release contain "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements appear in a number of places in this press release and may include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, with respect to, among other things, our (i) future product and facility expansion, (ii) strategic focus following the sale of the Control Devices segment, (iii) acquisition strategy, (iv) investments and new product development, (v) growth opportunities related to awarded business, and (vi) operational expectations. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the words "will," "may," "should," "could," "would," "designed to," "believes," "plans," "projects," "intends," "expects," "estimates," "anticipates," "continue," and similar words and expressions. The forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other factors:

the ability of our suppliers to supply us with parts and components at competitive prices on a timely basis, including the impact of potential tariffs and trade considerations on their operations and output;

fluctuations in the cost and availability of key materials and components (including semiconductors, printed circuit boards, resin, aluminum, steel and copper) and our ability to offset cost increases through negotiated price increases with our customers or other cost reduction actions, as necessary;

global economic trends, competition and geopolitical risks, including impacts from ongoing or potential global conflicts and any related sanctions and other measures, or an escalation of sanctions, tariffs or other trade tensions between the U.S. and other countries;

tariffs specifically in countries where we have significant direct or indirect manufacturing or supply chain exposure and our ability to either mitigate the impact of tariffs or pass any incremental costs to our customers;

our ability to achieve cost reductions that offset or exceed customer-mandated selling price reductions;

the reduced purchases, loss, financial distress or bankruptcy of a major customer or supplier;

the costs and timing of business realignment, facility closures or similar actions;

a significant change in commercial, automotive, off-highway or agricultural vehicle production;

competitive market conditions and resulting effects on sales and pricing;

foreign currency fluctuations and our ability to manage those impacts;

customer acceptance of new products;

our ability to successfully launch/produce products for awarded business;

adverse changes in laws, government regulations or market conditions affecting our products, our suppliers, or our customers' products;

our ability to protect our intellectual property and successfully defend against assertions made against us;

liabilities arising from warranty claims, product recall or field actions, product liability and legal proceedings to which we are or may become a party, or the impact of product recall or field actions on our customers;

labor disruptions at our facilities, or at any of our significant customers or suppliers;

business disruptions due to natural disasters or other disasters outside of our control;

the amount of our indebtedness and the restrictive covenants contained in the agreements governing our indebtedness, including our revolving credit facility;

capital availability or costs, including changes in interest rates;

refinancing risk and access to capital markets and liquidity;

the failure to achieve the successful integration of any acquired company or business;

risks related to a failure of our information technology systems and networks, and risks associated with current and emerging technology threats and damage from computer viruses, unauthorized access, cyber-attack and other similar disruptions;

as a result of the sale of the Company's Control Devices business in January 2026, the Company will operate as a two-segment business; the 2025 financial statements are not representative of the Company's future operating profile; and

the items described in Part I, Item 1A ("Risk Factors") in the Company's most recent Form 10-K.

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent our estimates only as of the date of this filing and should not be relied upon as representing our estimates as of any subsequent date. While we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, except as required by law, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, whether to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, changes in other factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

SOURCE Stoneridge, Inc.