Stoneridge to Showcase EVO ECU Platform and Next-Generation Vision Technology at IAA Transportation 2026

Debut of new ECU technology that enables unified, software-defined vehicle architecture

Showcase of European Innovation Truck equipped with advanced integrated vision systems

STOCKHOLM, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoneridge, Inc., a leading supplier of safe, intelligent and efficient electronic technologies for commercial vehicles, buses, coaches and the off-highway equipment, today announced its participation in IAA Transportation 2026, where the company will showcase major innovations designed to help shape the future of commercial vehicle technology.

The Stoneridge Innovation Truck will be on display at IAA Transportation 2026 in Hannover, Germany. Natalia Noblet, President and CEO of Stoneridge

At the center of the Stoneridge exhibit will be its new EVO ECU platform, a powerful and scalable electronic control unit designed to support the industry's transition toward software-defined vehicles. Developed by Stoneridge's advanced engineering organization, EVO ECU delivers increased processing capability, enhanced connectivity and the flexibility required to adapt to growing vehicle complexity while reducing integration efforts and overall system cost.

"IAA Transportation will provide our first opportunity to showcase the significant advancements we have invested in to support our customers' evolving needs," said Natalia Noblet, President and CEO of Stoneridge. "Our investments in engineering, software development, and customer-focused innovation are enabling us to deliver solutions that improve safety, simplify vehicle integration and increase operational efficiency."

The company will also showcase its Innovation Truck, a live demonstrator featuring an advanced integrated vision solution alongside a range of connected tractor and trailer technologies. Building on the success of its industry-leading MirrorEye Camera Monitor System, which recently surpassed 150,000+ systems produced globally, the Innovation Truck is designed to showcase the future of commercial vehicle safety, visibility, and intelligence. The demonstrator illustrates how Stoneridge's expanding technology portfolio works together to improve driver awareness, streamline operations, and deliver greater value for OEMs and fleet operators.

"Vehicle architectures are evolving rapidly as manufacturers seek greater functionality, flexibility, and efficiency," said Christian Leblanc, Global Vice President of Product and Project Management at Stoneridge. "EVO ECU has been designed to address these challenges by providing a high-performance platform that simplifies integration while enabling future expansion for emerging safety, security, and connectivity applications. Equally as importantly, the platform has been designed with commercial vehicle manufacturers in mind. It provides the scalability required to support future innovations while helping customers reduce complexity throughout sourcing, validation, and deployment."

Stoneridge invites customers, partners, and members of the media to visit Hall 21 | Stand C44 at IAA Transportation 2026 to experience these technologies firsthand and learn more about the company's vision for the future of commercial transportation.

With approximately 3,200 employees worldwide, Stoneridge serves commercial vehicle and transportation customers across global markets. In Europe, the company has maintained a strong presence for nearly three decades through a network of offices and technology centers in Sweden, the Netherlands, Estonia, France, and the United Kingdom, supporting leading OEMs, fleets, and industry partners throughout the region.

About Stoneridge, Inc.

Stoneridge, Inc., headquartered in Novi, Michigan, is a global supplier of safe and efficient electronic systems and technologies. Our systems and products power vehicle intelligence, while enabling safety and security for on- and off-highway transportation sectors around the world. Additional information about Stoneridge can be found at www.stoneridge.com.

SOURCE Stoneridge, Inc.