Storq Quick Change Kit Bag and Storq Stroller Party™ Caddy Bag SELECTED AS A GOOD HOUSEKEEPING 2026 PARENTING AWARDS WINNER

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Storq announced today that the Quick Change Kit Bag and Stroller Party™ Caddy Bag were named winners in Good Housekeeping's 2026 Parenting Awards. The full list of awards can be found on goodhousekeeping.com/parenting2026.

"We built the Stroller Party™ Caddy and the Quick Change Kit Bag to make the on-the-go parts of the day feel a little more joyful," said Carrie Welch, CEO of Kindred Bravely, Storq's parent company. "Being recognized by Good Housekeeping reinforces that modern parents want gear that works as hard as they do without sacrificing style."

Stroller Party™ Caddy Bag

The Stroller Party™ Caddy Bag ($59.90 MSRP) is a go-anywhere organizer that keeps parenting essentials within easy reach while adding personality to the stroller experience. It snaps onto stroller handles and features flexible interior storage, an elasticated bottle pocket, interior and exterior zip pockets, and two exterior slip pockets. It also converts into a shoulder or crossbody bag once you leave the stroller behind. Made with a 100% cotton shell, it's machine washable for easy cleanup after spills and snack-time mishaps.

The Quick Change Kit Bag

The Quick Change Kit Bag ($49.90 MSRP) is a compact three-piece kit that makes on-the-go diaper changes easier, whether traveling cross-country or spending the day at the park. The clutch-style bag includes a lightly padded changing mat and wipes pouch with a slide closure, a magnetic top flap, an interior divider and patch pocket, and a loop handle for hanging. Made from durable, water-resistant heavyweight nylon, it's wipeable and washable, making it a registry favorite and go-to gift for new parents.

About Storq:

Storq designs elevated, thoughtfully crafted essentials for modern families. From gear for babies, toddlers, and young kids to everyday parenting accessories, each product combines timeless design with practical functionality to simplify daily life. As part of the Kindred Bravely family, Storq continues its commitment to creating beautifully made essentials that support parents and children through every stage of family life.

Media Contact:

Christine Caravana

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Storq by Kindred Bravely