Storq Launches Back-to-School Collection with Coordinated Backpacks, Lunch Boxes, Water Bottles & Nap Mats for Toddlers and Young Kids

OCEANSIDE, Calif., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Storq by Kindred Bravely, the brand known for thoughtfully designed essentials that support families through every stage of parenthood, today announces the launch of its new Back-to-School Collection. The collection brings together a coordinated lineup of toddler backpacks, kids' lunch boxes, insulated water bottles, daycare nap mats, and wet/dry bags built for preschool, daycare, and everyday toddler life.

Designed with both style and functionality in mind, the collection is available in four original prints: Blue Apple, Orchid Grid, Blue & Rust Stripe, and Navy & Green Stripe. Every product is offered in each print, giving parents the flexibility to create a fully coordinated set or mix and match their favorite patterns. The whole collection is also easy to clean, from machine washable fabrics to a dishwasher safe water bottle, making cleanup after messy days simple.

Built for toddlers and young children, the collection helps families navigate preschool, daycare, and everyday adventures with ease. The backpack and nap mat are also available with embroidery personalization, so kids can easily spot their own gear, and parents don't have to worry about mix-ups or lost items.

The Back-to-School Collection includes:

Cool Kid Backpack ($54.90) — One size, ages 2-6. 14"L x 10"W x 4.5"D. Two bottle pockets, front zip pocket with two compartments, large interior slip pocket that fits artwork, clear name card sleeve, cross-chest strap with easy button release.

— One size, ages 2-6. 14"L x 10"W x 4.5"D. Two bottle pockets, front zip pocket with two compartments, large interior slip pocket that fits artwork, clear name card sleeve, cross-chest strap with easy button release. Cool Kid Lunch Box ($39.90) — One size. 9"L x 7"W x 3.5"D. Boxy and flexible with lightweight thermal insulation. Carrying handle clips onto a stroller or another bag. Zip closure with clear name card sleeve at front, interior mesh lid pocket for ice pack. Fits directly into the backpack.

— One size. 9"L x 7"W x 3.5"D. Boxy and flexible with lightweight thermal insulation. Carrying handle clips onto a stroller or another bag. Zip closure with clear name card sleeve at front, interior mesh lid pocket for ice pack. Fits directly into the backpack. Cool Kid Water Bottle ($19.90) — One size, ages 3+. 13.5oz / 400ml. Double-wall insulated stainless steel with 6-12 hour temp retention. Flip-top straw with carrying handle. Dishwasher safe.

— One size, ages 3+. 13.5oz / 400ml. Double-wall insulated stainless steel with 6-12 hour temp retention. Flip-top straw with carrying handle. Dishwasher safe. Cool Kid Nap Mat ($99.90) — One size, ages 1-4. 19"W x 48"L unfolded, folds to 19" x 12". Nylon exterior with padded cotton lining, built-in cotton pillow and poly fleece blanket. Velcro strap closure with handles. Exterior pocket for loveys.

— One size, ages 1-4. 19"W x 48"L unfolded, folds to 19" x 12". Nylon exterior with padded cotton lining, built-in cotton pillow and poly fleece blanket. Velcro strap closure with handles. Exterior pocket for loveys. Wet/Dry Bag 2-Piece Set ($44.90) — One size. Heavyweight nylon. Ideal for wet clothes, potty accidents, splash days, and everyday organization.

The Back-to-School Collection launch is available exclusively at: https://www.kindredbravely.com/collections/daycare-preschool-essentials

About Storq:

Storq designs elevated, thoughtfully crafted essentials for modern families. From gear for babies, toddlers, and young kids to everyday parenting accessories, each product combines timeless design with practical functionality to simplify daily life. As part of the Kindred Bravely family, Storq continues its commitment to creating beautifully made essentials that support parents and children through every stage of family life.

Media Contact:

Christine Caravana

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Storq by Kindred Bravely