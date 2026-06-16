Storybook Crate Unveils Book Nine in the Beloved Frog Series With Frog: Forest Invaders For Summer Reading

The latest installment of author Trevor Dowswell's exciting children's adventures follows Frog and friends as they explore new parts of the forest and uncover the secrets and dangers lurking there.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Storybook Crate, creator of the beloved children's book series featuring a nearsighted little tree frog, is proud to announce the release of the ninth installment in the popular series, Frog: Forest Invaders, arriving just in time for summer reading.

Storybook Crate announces the release of the ninth installment in the popular series, Frog: Forest Invaders. Now available for summer reading!

Author Trevor Dowswell and illustrator Christina Oliva have once again created a world of wonder and intrigue, featuring the ever-curious Frog and his friends. In Frog: Forest Invaders, part of the North Woods is sick and dying and no one knows why. Frog is determined to solve the calamity. The longest book in the Frog series to date, this tale is full of twists and surprises that are sure to keep young readers riveted.

"The adventure continues!" said Dowswell. "The world gets a lot larger in this woodland mystery, as Frog and friends explore new parts of the forest and uncover the secrets and dangers lurking there.The story is written in playful rhyme and features Christina's beautiful watercolor and pencil illustrations that evoke a sense of nostalgia for the classics and appeal to readers of all ages. Whether enjoyed on its own or as part of our curated gift box, which includes a soft velour Frog plushie, the story comes to life in vivid detail and leaves readers eagerly anticipating the next book in the series."

As Frog and his companions venture beyond familiar territory, they encounter unexpected challenges and mysteries that test their courage, friendship and determination. Filled with adventure, suspense and heartwarming moments, Frog: Forest Invaders continues the series' tradition of engaging young readers while encouraging curiosity about the natural world.

"Having sold thousands of copies nationwide and reached readers in all 50 states, the Frog series continues to delight families while welcoming new audiences with standalone stories that can be enjoyed in any order," added Dowswell.

Committed to quality and sustainability, all books and packaging are produced in the U.S. The accompanying stuffed animal is handcrafted from 100% GOTS-certified organic cotton, offering a natural, eco-conscious alternative to conventional materials.

Frog: Forest Invaders will be available for $18.99 on the Storybook Crate website. For more information, visit storybookcrate.com.

About Storybook Crate:

Storybook Crate creates thoughtfully curated Bedtime Crates for children ages three to eight, pairing beautifully illustrated hardcover books with a character-based stuffed animal. Committed to quality and sustainability, all books and packaging are made in the U.S., while the handmade stuffed animal is made from 100% GOTS-certified organic cotton. Storybook Crate brings classic storytelling to life, inspiring imagination and creating lasting childhood memories. Follow them on Instagram @storybook_crate.

SOURCE Storybook Crate