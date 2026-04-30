Storybook Crate Unveils the Next Chapter in Beloved Frog Series with Frog: A River of Trouble

The eighth book follows Frog and Squirrel on a spring picnic that turns into a thrilling river adventure.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Storybook Crate, creator of the beloved children's book series featuring a nearsighted little tree frog, today announced the release of the eighth installment, Frog: A River of Trouble, available April 30.

In this adventure-filled story, Frog and his best friend, Squirrel, set out for a spring picnic when danger strikes. Swept away on a swirling river adventure, they fight to stay afloat and discover an unexpected friend along the way. Each suspenseful page keeps young readers eager to find out if the duo will reach their picnic destination.

Get ready for another adventure in the beloved Frog Series with Frog: A River of Trouble. The eighth book follows Frog and Squirrel on a spring picnic that turns into a thrilling river adventure.

Author Trevor Dowswell and illustrator Christina Oliva have created a timeless vintage aesthetic that sparks imagination and wonder. Written in playful rhyme, the hardcover features watercolor and pencil illustrations that evoke a sense of nostalgia and appeal to readers of all ages.

"This story is about resilience, friendship and embracing the unexpected," said Dowswell. "Frog has always shown that even the smallest adventurer can face big challenges. A River of Trouble is his greatest test yet. It's a celebration of how bravery often begins with simply taking the next step forward."

The series follows Frog, sometimes grumpy but always curious, who bravely leaves the comfort of his leafy home to explore the world alongside his loyal friends. Each story encourages young readers to embrace courage and a sense of discovery.

Like every book in the series, Frog: A River of Trouble stands on its own, making it an inviting entry point for new readers. The series has sold thousands of copies nationwide, reaching children in all 50 states.

Storybook Crate also offers thoughtfully curated gift boxes that celebrate the magic of storytelling for children ages three to eight. Each crate centers on a beautifully illustrated hardcover book and includes a soft velour Frog plushie, along with cohesive, hand-illustrated packaging that brings the story to life.

Committed to quality and sustainability, all books and packaging are proudly produced in the U.S. The stuffed animal is handcrafted from 100% GOTS-certified organic cotton, offering a natural, eco-conscious alternative to conventional materials.

Frog: A River of Trouble will be available for $18.99 on the Storybook Crate website. For more information, visit storybookcrate.com.

About Storybook Crate:

Storybook Crate creates thoughtfully curated Bedtime Crates for children ages three to eight, pairing beautifully illustrated hardcover books with a character-based stuffed animal. Committed to quality and sustainability, all books and packaging are made in the U.S., while the handmade stuffed animal is made from 100% GOTS-certified organic cotton. Storybook Crate brings classic storytelling to life, inspiring imagination and creating lasting childhood memories. Follow them on Instagram @storybook_crate.

SOURCE Storybook Crate