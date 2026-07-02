Straiker Appoints Sriram Puthucode as Chief Revenue Officer as Company Accelerates Global Expansion

A seasoned cybersecurity revenue operator, Puthucode joins Straiker to scale global go-to-market following the company's $64M Series A

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Straiker, The Agentic Security Company, today announced the appointment of Sriram "Sri" Puthucode as chief revenue officer (CRO).

The appointment follows Straiker's recent $64 million Series A, which brought the company's total funding to $85 million and is being used to accelerate product, STAR Labs threat research, and the global expansion enterprise customers are pulling the company toward. As CRO, Puthucode will lead Straiker's global revenue organization as the company looks to triple the business, expand internationally, and scale adoption of its agentic security products across enterprise customers.

"Demand is outpacing anything we forecast, and our customers are pulling us into global expansion faster than expected," said Ankur Shah, CEO and co-founder of Straiker. "Sri is exactly the kind of operator this moment requires. He has built cybersecurity categories from zero, scaled revenue engines globally, and knows how to turn early market conviction into durable category leadership."

Puthucode will lead Straiker's global revenue organization as the company looks to triple the business, expand internationally, and scale its go-to-market motion across enterprise security buyers adopting AI agents.

Puthucode has repeatedly built and scaled revenue motions in emerging cybersecurity categories. Most recently at Zscaler, Puthucode led the creation and scaling of the company's emerging next-generation security products business. Previously, at Palo Alto Networks, he helped grow the cloud firewall business 4x by building the go-to-market foundation, scaling cloud marketplace demand, and supporting the shift from perpetual licensing to recurring revenue. Earlier in his career, at Elastica, he led the company's 0-to-scale revenue motion, helping turn an early cloud security pioneer into a category-defining CASB business through its acquisition by Blue Coat and ultimately Symantec.

The appointment comes as Straiker builds out its international revenue leadership team, including the recent hire of Andrew Bartlam to lead EMEA sales, with APJ leadership expansion underway.

"Straiker is entering the phase every category-defining security company reaches: the market need is clear, enterprise demand is accelerating, and the company has to scale with urgency and discipline," said Sriram "Sri" Puthucode, CRO of Straiker. "AI agents are becoming part of the enterprise workforce, and securing them will require a new category of security. Straiker has the product, research depth, customer pull, and leadership team to define that category globally."

Sri holds a master's degree in business administration from UCLA Anderson, a master's degree in industrial engineering from Arizona State University, and a bachelor's degree in industrial engineering from Osmania University.

About Straiker

Straiker is The Agentic Security Company, delivering an agentic-native platform that discovers, tests, and protects enterprise AI agents. Learn more at straiker.ai.

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SOURCE Straiker