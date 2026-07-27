Stranahan's American Single Malt Whiskey Unveils Oldest Colorado Bottled-in-Bond Whiskey Ever Released, Honoring Colorado's 150th and America's 250th Anniversaries

This rare and distinctive 11-year-old whiskey is Stranahan's first-ever Bottled in Bond Release, anchoring a summer-long tribute to Colorado pioneers, craftsmanship and the state's enduring spirit of innovation

DENVER, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stranahan's® American Single Malt Whiskey, the number-one¹ and most-awarded² American single malt whiskey, today announced the release of the oldest Colorado Bottled-in-Bond whiskey ever. The rare 11-year-old American Single Malt is Stranahan's first-ever Bottled-in-Bond expression and commemorates both Colorado's 150th and America's 250th anniversaries. Available nationally, the limited release celebrates the pioneering spirit, craftsmanship, and independence that helped shape both the nation and the state the brand proudly calls home. Each bottle is presented in a commemorative gift box created exclusively for the release and honors Colorado's role in the broader American story while showcasing the distinct character that has defined Stranahan's since its founding.

Stranahan's American Single Malt Whiskey: Bottled-in-Bond Stranahan’s American Single Malt Whiskey: Bottled-in-Bond Commemorative Box

Crafted in the spirit of the 1897 Bottled-in-Bond Act, this Stranahan's American Single Malt Whiskey: Bottled-in-Bond upholds one of whiskey's most exacting standards – distilled in a single season, aged in a federally bonded warehouse, and bottled at precisely 100 proof.

"Bottled-in-Bond has always stood for transparency, integrity, and craftsmanship. For us, it means showing exactly what authentic Colorado whiskey is at its best," said Stranahan's Head Blender Justin Aden. "This release is as honest and hands-on as it gets – one grain, one distilling season, distilled, aged, and bottled entirely here in Denver. Our mile-high climate does something special to our whiskey over time, pulling out a refined character and depth you can't replicate anywhere else. After 11 years of maturation, it's a whiskey that's unmistakably Stranahan's, which means unmistakably Colorado, while honoring the traditions that set the standards for American whiskey."

With both time and altitude working in harmony, Stranahan's Bottled-in-Bond whiskey reveals remarkable depth and character. It begins with candied apples, baked orchard fruit, pipe tobacco, and oiled leather with hints of clove and torched sugar on the nose. The palate delivers a velvety mouthfeel with rich caramel, cracked pepper, dark chocolate, molasses, and charred oak spice. Its finish is long and silky with lingering oak, cocoa nib, and a refreshing hint of earthy spearmint.

The release comes amid a summer-long celebration of Colorado's 150th anniversary and the pioneering spirit that continues to shape the state today. Earlier this summer, Stranahan's launched "Colorado 150: The Pioneers," recognizing trailblazers across food, arts, outdoor recreation, conservation, sports, hospitality, business, and community leadership – from historic figures who helped build Colorado to modern-day originals carrying that legacy forward.

Like the "Colorado 150: The Pioneers" campaign itself, Bottled-in-Bond connects heritage and progress, pairing one of American whiskey's oldest quality standards with one of its newest officially recognized categories, American single malt. The result is a whiskey that honors the pioneers of Colorado's past while raising a glass to the future of the state, American single malt and American whiskey more broadly.

Stranahan's American Single Malt Whiskey: Bottled-in-Bond is now available for a suggested retail price of $159.99 at its Denver Distillery, Stranahan's Whiskey Lodge in Aspen, at select retailers in Colorado, California, Texas, and Florida, as well as nationally on www.Stranahans.com later this year. To be among the first to know when it's available to purchase online, sign up for notifications at www.stranahans.com/whiskey/bottled-in-bond/.

On Saturday, August 1, Colorado Day attendees will be among the first to have the chance to purchase Stranahan's Bottled-in-Bond. Bottles will be available beginning at 12PM at the Denver Distillery while supplies last. Guests participating in Colorado Day tours are guaranteed access to purchase up to three bottles.

About Stranahan's American Single Malt Whiskey

Stranahan's American Single Malt Whiskey is the number-one and most-awarded American single malt. Founded more than 20 years ago as a category pioneer, its American single malt whiskey is composed of 100% malted barley and cut with Eldorado Spring water, aged in new American white oak barrels. From grain to glass, Stranahan's whiskey is distilled and bottled at its Colorado distillery, the state's first legal distillery since Prohibition.

The brand opened Stranahan's Whiskey Lodge in Aspen in 2024, near where its founders met more than two decades ago and first made their whiskey. Lodge guests can enjoy innovative cocktails, elevated alpine-inspired bites, and pours of rare American single malt whiskey among majestic mountain views.

Stranahan's expressions include Original, Blue Peak, Sherry Cask, Diamond Peak, Mountain Angel 10 Year Old, Mountain Angel 12 Year Old, Aspen Exclusive Sauternes Cask, the ultra-limited-edition annual release, Snowflake, and a series of distillery and experimental exclusives. As one of the first American single malts, Stranahan's is committed to building recognition and admiration for the category globally. To learn more about milestones worth celebrating and the most awarded American single malt, visit Stranahans.com.

Stranahan's® American Single Malt Whiskey - Bottled in Bond. 50% Alc./Vol. (100 proof). ©2026 Stranahan's Colorado Whiskey, stranahans.com. Please drink Stranahan's® American Single Malt responsibly.

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1 Nielsen - XAOC + Liquor Open State + Conv/L52W Thru April 4, 2026

2 Claims based on 2020 – 2025 award results; third-party audit conducted by Avid Marketing Group.

SOURCE Stranahan's American Single Malt Whiskey