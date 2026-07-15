Stranahan's Launches Colorado 150: The Pioneers Honoring the People Who Shaped the Centennial State

American single malt pioneer recognizes the Colorado originals across business, arts, conservation, hospitality, sports, and community leadership

Coloradans invited to celebrate additional pioneers in advance of Colorado Day

DENVER, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stranahan's American Single Malt Whiskey, the number-one¹ and most-awarded² American single malt whiskey, is kicking off a summer-long celebration of Colorado's 150th anniversary with the release of its official Colorado 150: The Pioneers list.

Stranahan's American Single Malt Whiskey's Head Blender Justin Aden and Founder Jess Graber.

Inspired by Stranahan's standing as a Colorado-based pioneer of American single malt whiskey, the initiative recognizes trailblazers across food, arts, outdoor recreation, conservation, sports, hospitality, business, and community leadership – honoring both historic figures and modern-day originals whose influence continues to define Colorado today.

"When you look at Colorado's history, it becomes clear that the state was shaped by people who were brave enough to blaze a trail of their own, build something and contribute to Colorado lore," said Justin Aden, Head Blender at Stranahan's. "Colorado 150: The Pioneers is our way of recognizing those individuals, businesses, and organizations while inviting Coloradans to help us continue uncovering the stories that make this state so special."

Some of the trailblazing pioneers featured on the inaugural list include:

Annelise Loevlie, Co-Founder and CEO, Icelantic Skis, helped build one of Colorado's most distinctive ski brands by pairing performance with bold artistic design.





helped build one of Colorado's most distinctive ski brands by pairing performance with bold artistic design. Thomas "Detour" Evans, an artist known for large-scale murals and interactive installations that transform public spaces into celebrations of community and culture.





an artist known for large-scale murals and interactive installations that transform public spaces into celebrations of community and culture. Luis Benitez, Conservation Leader and Former Director, Colorado Outdoor Recreation Industry Office, has dedicated his career to protecting Colorado's natural resources and the landscapes that define the state – and what comes from it.





has dedicated his career to protecting Colorado's natural resources and the landscapes that define the state – and what comes from it. Tony Garcia, Playwright, Director and Chicano Theater Pioneer, has elevated Latino voices and helped shape Colorado's cultural identity through decades of storytelling and advocacy.





has elevated Latino voices and helped shape Colorado's cultural identity through decades of storytelling and advocacy. Dale Katechis, Founder, Oskar Blues Brewery, revolutionized craft beer by pioneering the use of cans, helping expand the reach of independent breweries nationwide.

Founded in 2004 by hobby distiller Jess Graber, who saw the potential to transform malted barley made for beer into one of the first great American single malt whiskeys, Stranahan's became Colorado's first legal post-Prohibition distillery and helped establish the category nearly two decades before it received official federal recognition in 2025. Today, Stranahan's recognizes a shared spirit among the innovators, creators, conservationists, and changemakers who helped shape Colorado and inspired this initiative. Graber is among those recognized on the inaugural list.

"From the very start, Stranahan's was about making the best whiskey we knew how and creating something Colorado could call its own," said Graber. "Now, it's our honor to celebrate those who made our state what it is today. It does us proud."

Stranahan's is inviting Coloradans to recommend additional pioneers who deserve recognition by visiting its Instagram, commenting on the Colorado 150 post, and naming those who they believe embody the state's pioneering spirit.

A New Short Film Celebrates Colorado's Pioneering Spirit

To mark the launch of Colorado 150: The Pioneers, Stranahan's has released a new short film exploring the people, places, and values that inspired the initiative.

The film follows Aden as he travels across Colorado to meet and honor several of the state's modern-day pioneers. Through conversations with honorees including Loevlie, Evans, and Benitez, the film explores how innovation, creativity, perseverance, and stewardship continue to shape Colorado's identity and inspire future generations.

The film and stories behind some of Colorado's pioneering originals can be found here.

A Summer Celebrating Colorado Originals

The release of Colorado 150: The Pioneers kicks off a series of events and limited-edition menu items honoring the state's creativity, craftsmanship, and community:

Stranahan's will host its annual Colorado Day Bash at its Denver distillery on Saturday, August 1, from Noon–6 pm. In partnership with The Greenway Foundation, the celebration will kick off with a volunteer cleanup of Colorado's Platte River, preceding an all-day patio party featuring live music, food trucks, and more. Stranahan's Whiskey Lodge in Aspen will feature limited-edition cocktail offerings inspired by the spirit of the state, including the Peach Whiskey Smash – a seasonal cocktail featuring Colorado's world-renowned Palisade peaches. Guests can also enjoy dishes made with locally-sourced ingredients, like the Rocky Mountain Game and Cheese Board and Stuffed Pretzel Pastry made with whiskey smoked brisket and single malt mustard.

at its Denver distillery on Saturday, August 1, from Noon–6 pm. In partnership with The Greenway Foundation, the celebration will kick off with a volunteer cleanup of Colorado's Platte River, preceding an all-day patio party featuring live music, food trucks, and more. Stranahan's Whiskey Lodge in Aspen will feature limited-edition cocktail offerings inspired by the spirit of the state, including the Peach Whiskey Smash – a seasonal cocktail featuring Colorado's world-renowned Palisade peaches. Guests can also enjoy dishes made with locally-sourced ingredients, like the Rocky Mountain Game and Cheese Board and Stuffed Pretzel Pastry made with whiskey smoked brisket and single malt mustard. A proclamation request filed with the Office of Colorado Governor Jared Polis seeks official recognition of August as "Peach Whiskey Smash Month" in Colorado. Throughout August, 100% of proceeds from Peach Whiskey Smash cocktail sales, up to $5,000, will benefit Fire Adapted Colorado (FACO), supporting the organization's efforts to help Colorado communities recover from wildfires and build long-term wildfire resilience.*

As part of the Colorado Tourism Office's Colorado Passport Program, Stranahan's will serve as a participating destination this summer, offering visitors a complimentary bottle gift box with the purchase of two or more 750mL bottles of Stranahan's American single malt whiskey.

To meet some of Colorado's pioneering originals and learn more about Stranahan's upcoming initiatives, visit www.Stranahans.com.

About Stranahan's American Single Malt Whiskey

Stranahan's American Single Malt Whiskey is the number-one and most-awarded American single malt. Founded more than 20 years ago as a category pioneer, its American single malt whiskey is composed of 100% malted barley and cut with Eldorado Spring water, aged in new American white oak barrels. From grain to glass, Stranahan's whiskey is distilled and bottled at its Colorado distillery, the state's first legal distillery since Prohibition. The brand opened Stranahan's Whiskey Lodge in Aspen in 2024, near where its founders met more than two decades ago and first made their whiskey. Lodge guests can enjoy innovative cocktails, elevated alpine-inspired bites, and pours of rare American single malt whiskey among majestic mountain views. Stranahan's expressions include Original, Blue Peak, Sherry Cask, Diamond Peak, Mountain Angel 10 Year Old, Mountain Angel 12 Year Old, Aspen Exclusive Sauternes Cask, the ultra-limited-edition annual release, Snowflake, and a series of distillery and experimental exclusives. As one of the first American single malts, Stranahan's is committed to building recognition and admiration for the category globally. To learn more, visit Stranahans.com.

Stranahan's® American Single Malt Whiskey. 43-47.3% Alc./Vol. (86-94.6 proof). ©2026 Stranahan's Colorado Whiskey, stranahans.com. Please drink Stranahan's® American Single Malt responsibly.

*Promotion valid August 1–31, 2026. Stranahan's will donate 100% of proceeds from Peach Whiskey Smash cocktail sales, up to a maximum donation of $5,000, to Fire Adapted Colorado (FACO). Valid on Peach Whiskey Smash sales at Stranahan's Colorado Whiskey in Denver, Colorado, and Stranahan's Whiskey Lodge in Aspen, Colorado.

1 Nielsen - XAOC + Liquor Open State + Conv/L52W Thru April 4, 2026

2 Claims based on 2020 – 2025 award results; third-party audit conducted by Avid Marketing Group.

SOURCE Stranahan's American Single Malt Whiskey