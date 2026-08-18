Strategic Beverage Services Acquires BevZero's U.S. Operations, Becomes Largest Dealcoholization Service Provider in the United States

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Beverage Services, a Santa Rosa, California-based beverage processing company, has acquired the U.S. operations of BevZero, a HACCP- and organic-certified provider of dealcoholization and beverage processing services. The acquisition makes the combined company the largest dealcoholization service provider in the United States.

Key Facts

Strategic Beverage Services acquired the U.S. operations of BevZero, now the largest dealcoholization provider in USA. Post this

Acquirer: Strategic Beverage Services (headquartered in Santa Rosa, California)

Strategic Beverage Services (headquartered in Santa Rosa, California) Acquired company: BevZero's U.S. operations ("BevZero-US")

BevZero's U.S. operations ("BevZero-US") Industries served: Wineries, distilleries, cider producers, and functional beverage producers

Wineries, distilleries, cider producers, and functional beverage producers Market driver: Growing U.S. demand for low- and no-alcohol beverages

Why It Matters

Demand for low- and no-alcohol beverages is accelerating in the United States. This acquisition expands Strategic Beverage Services' capacity and geographic footprint to meet that demand, combining its existing operations with BevZero-US's technology, personnel, and industry track record.

Leadership Statement

Patrick Morgan, Chief Operating Officer of Strategic Beverage Services, said the acquisition strengthens the company's ability to deliver dealcoholization services at scale and positions it to lead what he called the fastest-growing segment of the beverage industry.

About BevZero-US

BevZero-US is headquartered in California and employs winemakers, distillers, and food scientists who help beverage brands take products from concept to market, including regulatory guidance, equipment, and technical expertise.

Industry Recognition

BevZero-US wines placed at the third annual International Non-Alcoholic Competition, held in New Jersey in June 2026:

BevZero-US and its customers won multiple medals across wine categories

BevZero-US-produced wines earned two of the only four Double Gold medals awarded in the wine category

awarded in the wine category BevZero-US was named Rosé Producer of the Year

Morgan commented that the company's dealcoholization process removes alcohol while producing award-winning wine and invited producers entering the low- and no-alcohol category to work with BevZero-US on recipe development.

Customer Base and Future Plans

BevZero-US currently provides services to eight of the Top 10 U.S. wine companies. Looking ahead, BevZero-US plans to open additional locations in 2027 that combine bottling, canning, and sparkling wine capability under one roof, reducing scheduling complexity for wineries and contract partners.

Additional services include:

Co-packing and production services

High-proof spirits for sanitation or blend adjustment

Alcohol adjustments

SO2 removal

Concentration

Cross-flow filtration

Stuck fermentation and volatile acidity (VA) removal

Wine destruction and disposal

About Strategic Beverage Services and BevZero-US

BevZero-US is a global leader in beverage services and innovation, helping brands craft the highest quality low- and non-alcoholic beverages across wine and other categories. Since pioneering vacuum distillation for alcohol removal in 1991, BevZero has grown into the world leader in dealcoholization, offering unique processes and streamlined solutions for low- and no-alcohol and infused functional beverages across wine, cider and spirits, while preserving aroma and flavor.

Media Contact

Patrick Morgan Chief Operating Officer, BevZero-US [email protected], 707-582-9410

SOURCE BevZero