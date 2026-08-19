Stratos Continues Expansion Through Strategic Partnership with RPI Financial Life Planners

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratos Wealth Enterprises ("Stratos") and RPI Financial Life Planners ("RPI") today announced a strategic partnership designed to support RPI's next chapter of growth while preserving the personalized planning experience, culture and client relationships that have defined the practice for more than four decades. This acquisition expands Stratos' presence in the Midwest and is anticipated to increase the firm's assets by approximately $400M.

Stratos Wealth Enterprises is the acquisition and wealth management arm of Stratos Wealth Holdings, a national network of experienced financial advisors and financial planning practitioners.

RPI was founded on the belief that financial planning is about people, not just portfolios, and has worked toward building a reputation for helping individuals and families align their finances with what matters most in their lives. Through its comprehensive Financial Life Planning approach, the practice focuses on guiding clients toward their goals with clarity, confidence and purpose.

As part of the partnership, RPI will continue to operate under the RPI Financial Life Planners name, maintaining the team, relationships and planning philosophy, while gaining access to Stratos' expanded resources, operational infrastructure, technology capabilities and growth support.

"After an extensive, multi-year search, we chose to affiliate with Stratos because they share our commitment to putting clients first, acting with integrity, and building long-lasting client relationships," said David Blaydes, Founder and Financial Life Planner at RPI. "This partnership is ultimately about our clients and our people. As we considered the future of our practice, Stratos stood out because we believed they understood our objectives and culture, while offering resources that aligned with our long-term goals."

RPI serves individuals, families, retirees, and business owners through a holistic planning process that incorporates retirement planning, tax planning, estate planning, investment management, and life transition planning. The practice has a client-centric approach and commitment to building long-term relationships and serving generations of families.

Jeff Concepcion, Founder and CEO of Stratos, added, "I believe David and the entire RPI team have built something special. Their focus on relationships, planning excellence, and helping clients navigate life's most important decisions aligns closely with the values that define Stratos. We are excited to welcome RPI to our growing community of advisor partners and support the practice as it continues to thrive."

The acquisition reinforces Stratos' commitment to partnering with advisory teams that value advisor autonomy, strong client relationships and a planning-led approach to wealth management. This is Stratos' 12th partnership since SEI's 2025 strategic investment in the Stratos business.

"This is a natural fit between two organizations that believe great advice starts with understanding what's most important to clients," said Arthur Worthington, CFP®, Managing Director, Strategic Business Development & Integration at SEI. "RPI has spent decades building long-term client relationships. We're excited to welcome the team to Stratos and look forward to supporting the next chapter of their growth."

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About RPI Financial Life Planners

RPI Financial Life Planners is a wealth management and financial planning practice headquartered in Naperville, Illinois. For more than 40 years, the practice has helped individuals and families pursue their long-term goals.

About Stratos Wealth Enterprises

Stratos Wealth Enterprises is the acquisition and wealth management arm of Stratos Wealth Holdings, a family of companies focused on supporting the growth of financial advisors across business models and affiliation structures. Stratos companies include registered investment advisors Stratos Wealth Partners, Stratos Wealth Advisors, and Stratos Investment Management. Stratos and its subsidiaries are majority owned by SEI Investments Company.

Forward-looking statements

This communication contains forward looking statements within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. In some cases, you can identify forward looking statements by terminology, such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "can," "continue," "seek," or similar expressions.

SEI's forward looking statements include its current expectations as to:

The anticipated benefits and impact that Stratos and RPI may derive from their strategic partnership.





Stratos' ability to support RPI's growth and needs through its resources.

You should not place undue reliance on any forward looking statements, as they are based on the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management's control or are subject to change. Although management believes the assumptions upon which the forward looking statements are based are reasonable, they could be inaccurate. Some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those described in SEI's forward looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of SEI's Annual Report on Form 10‑K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. SEI undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Securities offered through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Stratos Wealth Partners, Ltd., a registered investment advisor and a separate entity from LPL Financial.

Neither Stratos nor RPI, Inc. provides legal or tax advice. Please consult legal or tax professionals for specific information regarding your individual situation.

Media Inquiries

Donald C. Cutler or Lorene Yue

Haven Tower Group

424.317.4864 or 424.317.4854

[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Stratos Wealth Enterprises