Streamside RV Resorts & Campgrounds Announces Acquisition of Sandy Pines Campground, Expanding Northeast Portfolio

Acquisition of premier Maine glamping destination marks company's 40th location

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Streamside RV Resorts & Campgrounds, one of the fastest-growing owner-operators in the outdoor hospitality sector, today announced the acquisition of Sandy Pines Campground in Kennebunkport, Maine. The transaction marks the 40th property in Streamside's rapidly expanding national portfolio and aligns with Streamside's strategy of acquiring high-quality, experience-driven outdoor hospitality assets in supply-constrained leisure destinations.

Streamside RV Resorts & Campgrounds Acquires Sandy Pines Campground

The acquisition of the premier 46-acre coastal property was completed through a court-approved sale process. Located at 277 Mills Road, Sandy Pines Campground is highly regarded for its unique glamping accommodations, picturesque salt marsh views, and close proximity to Goose Rocks Beach. The campground features 224 total sites, including 83 RV sites, 46 tent sites, 66 glamping setups (including safari tents, A-frame hideaway huts, and glass houses), and 29 seasonal park models. On-site amenities at the resort include a historic lodge, a general store and snack bar, a heated saltwater pool, modern bathhouses, a playground, fire pits, laundry facilities, paddleboard and kayak rentals, and curated children's activities.

"Our team has admired this property for some time, given the immense charm and draw of the Kennebunkport area," said Jen Milam, Chief Growth Officer at Streamside RV Resorts & Campgrounds. "Sandy Pines is a beautifully done resort in a fantastic location, and has become one of the premiere camping resorts in Maine. We are dedicated to preserving its deep ties to the local community, honoring its unique coastal character, and ensuring it remains a premier Northeast outdoor destination for generations to come."

The acquisition was collaborative, designed to protect the park's legacy while transitioning to a well-capitalized ownership structure.

"We are incredibly proud of what we built at Sandy Pines, and finding the right steward to carry its legacy forward was our highest priority," said Justin Grimes, Managing Partner of Atlantic Hospitality. "From the beginning, our goal was to create a place that celebrated the spirit of coastal Maine and fostered lasting memories for generations of guests. We are confident that Streamside shares those values and will continue to build on the strong foundation that our team has established."

To ensure operational continuity, Atlantic Hospitality will manage the property through the 2026 season. The transition will not disrupt current park operations, and all existing guest reservations will be honored. Streamside plans to support the local team with national operational resources and will evaluate targeted capital investments to upgrade the property's infrastructure over the coming seasons. In the immediate, Streamside will focus on preserving the guest experience, supporting employees, and maintaining the property's identity. By pairing Streamside's national resources with the existing local leadership, the agreement ensures Sandy Pines will continue to deliver exceptional guest experiences while fully preserving the authentic charm and modern, resort-level amenities for guests.

To learn more about Streamside RV Resorts & Campgrounds, visit streamsideparks.com. To explore accommodations or book a stay at Sandy Pines, visit sandypinescamping.com.

About Streamside RV Resorts & Campgrounds

Founded in 2023, Streamside RV Resorts & Campgrounds is one of the fastest-growing owner-operators in the outdoor hospitality sector. Dedicated to redefining the standard for modern adventure and relaxation, Streamside owns and operates destinations designed to help travelers safely unwind, explore, and reconnect. Streamside, whose tagline is "Rooted, wherever you roam", is built on the pillars of curated comfort, connected community, and caring hospitality, Streamside offers thoughtfully curated environments supported by a deeply service-focused staff. The company boasts a coast-to-coast US presence spanning 17 states with 40 properties and over 4,400 RV and lodging sites. The Streamside portfolio includes its signature resorts alongside SteadyStays destinations, catering to both short-term getaways and extended seasonal stays. Learn more at streamsideparks.com.

SOURCE Streamside Parks, LLC