Stretch Zone Brings Practitioner-Assisted Stretching to Joplin with Grand Opening on August 20

First-Time Franchise Owners Loretta Bailey and Nikole Culbertson Introduce Stretch Zone's Proven Mobility and Wellness Experience to the Four-State Region

JOPLIN, Mo., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stretch Zone, the nation's premier practitioner-assisted stretching brand featuring a patented strapping stabilization system, is proud to announce the grand opening of Stretch Zone Joplin on August 20, 2026. The new studio is locally owned and operated by Loretta Bailey and Nikole Culbertson, marking their first Stretch Zone location and bringing practitioner-assisted stretching to the Joplin community for the first time.

Bailey first discovered Stretch Zone after seeing former NFL quarterback Drew Brees discuss the benefits of practitioner-assisted stretching and its ability to help people improve flexibility, mobility, and overall quality of life. Inspired by the impact Stretch Zone has on its members, she and Culbertson set out to bring those same benefits to the Four-State region.

"We're excited to help people throughout the Four-State area move better, feel better, and get back to doing the things they love," said Bailey. "Whether someone is an athlete looking to improve performance or simply wants to reduce stiffness, improve mobility, and sleep better, Stretch Zone provides an approachable solution that can make a real difference."

Bailey brings decades of experience serving her community, having owned the Loretta Bailey Allstate Agency for 15 years following a 25-year career in the insurance industry. Earlier in her career, she also worked as both a dental assistant and a nurse's aide.

Culbertson has spent much of her career in the healthcare and wellness field. She currently owns A Beautiful Image by Nikole, a laser and bio-frequency wellness studio, and previously served as a hospice nurse while holding several positions within the home healthcare industry. Together, Bailey and Culbertson share a passion for helping people improve their health and well-being through personalized care.

"Our favorite part of becoming Stretch Zone owners is knowing that we're making a positive difference in people's lives," Bailey added. "Helping someone regain mobility, reduce discomfort, and enjoy everyday activities again is incredibly rewarding."

Stretch Zone's practitioner-assisted stretching method helps clients improve flexibility, mobility, posture, and overall movement without requiring them to perform stretches on their own. Certified practitioners use Stretch Zone's patented stabilization system to deliver customized stretch sessions tailored to each individual's needs, making the service accessible for people of all ages and activity levels.

The new Joplin studio will serve residents throughout the Four-State region by providing personalized stretch sessions designed to help improve mobility, increase flexibility, enhance athletic performance, reduce muscular tension, and support better overall wellness.

About Stretch Zone

Founded in 2004, Stretch Zone is the nation's premier practitioner-assisted stretching brand. Through its proprietary strapping stabilization system and patented tables, Stretch Zone's certified practitioners help clients achieve greater mobility, improved flexibility, enhanced athletic performance, and an improved quality of life through customized stretching programs. With hundreds of locations open nationwide and continued expansion across North America, Stretch Zone continues to make practitioner-assisted stretching more accessible than ever.

For more information about Stretch Zone Joplin or to schedule your first stretch, visit StretchZone.com.

Media Contact:

Mariah Mckenzie

Pitch Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Stretch Zone