Stretch Zone Expands in Central Pennsylvania with New Mechanicsburg Studio Opening August 20

Experienced Multi-Unit Franchisee Neil Vaswani Brings Ninth Stretch Zone Location to Mechanicsburg, Expanding Access to Practitioner-Assisted Stretching

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stretch Zone, the nation's premier practitioner-assisted stretching brand featuring a patented strapping stabilization system, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its newest studio in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, on August 20, 2026. The new location is owned by experienced Stretch Zone franchisees Neil Vaswani & Chris Dommel, marking their ninth Stretch Zone studio.

For Vaswani & Dommel, opening Stretch Zone has always been personal. After suffering a back injury in his twenties, he spent years pursuing injections and other treatments that offered only temporary relief. It wasn't until his physician recommended assisted stretching to improve flexibility that he found lasting results. When he realized there were few options available locally, he decided to bring the solution to his community himself.

"Practitioner-assisted stretching made a meaningful difference in my own life," said Vaswani. "Opening this studio allows us to provide that same opportunity to people in Mechanicsburg who may be living with stiffness, limited mobility, or discomfort without realizing there's another option. Helping people move better and feel better is what makes this business so rewarding."

Before joining Stretch Zone full-time, Vaswani built an accomplished career across finance, law, healthcare strategy, and business consulting. He previously owned and operated an investment firm, practiced corporate law with a Philadelphia-based firm, and later served as a corporate director at Penn Medicine, overseeing strategy, business development, and execution. While still working in healthcare, he opened his first Stretch Zone studio and soon discovered a passion for growing the business. After leaving Penn Medicine, he expanded from one studio to nine locations in just over a year. He also owns Next Venture Consulting, advising businesses on acquisitions, financing, and strategic transactions.

The new Mechanicsburg studio reflects Vaswani's continued commitment to bringing accessible mobility and wellness services to more communities throughout Pennsylvania.

"Many people assume stiffness or limited mobility is simply part of getting older," Vaswani added. "Our goal is to provide a practical, approachable solution before people spend years trying everything else, like I did."

Stretch Zone's practitioner-assisted stretching method is designed to help clients improve flexibility, mobility, posture, and overall movement. Using a patented stabilization system, certified Stretch Zone practitioners guide clients through customized stretches while they remain relaxed on specialized tables. The process is suitable for individuals of all ages and activity levels—no prior flexibility or fitness experience required.

The Mechanicsburg studio will provide residents with personalized stretch sessions tailored to their individual goals, whether improving athletic performance, reducing everyday discomfort, increasing mobility, or supporting long-term wellness.

About Stretch Zone

Founded in 2004, Stretch Zone is the nation's premier practitioner-assisted stretching brand. Using its proprietary strapping stabilization system and patented tables, Stretch Zone's certified practitioners help clients achieve greater mobility, improved flexibility, enhanced athletic performance, and an improved quality of life through customized stretching programs. With hundreds of locations open nationwide and continued expansion across North America, Stretch Zone is making practitioner-assisted stretching more accessible than ever.

For more information about Stretch Zone Mechanicsburg or to schedule your first stretch, visit StretchZone.com.

Media Contact:

Mariah Mckenzie

Pitch Public Relations

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SOURCE Stretch Zone