Stryker spotlights the joint replacement journey and the vital role of caregivers at the 2026 BMW Championship

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

What:

Stryker will bring the caregiver experience in joint replacement to life at the 2026 BMW Championship, helping raise awareness of the vital role family members and loved ones play throughout the patient journey from diagnosis through recovery.

Walking inside the ropes as honorary observers will be Tammy Accola-Newell and her husband, Larry, whose support played an important role throughout her joint replacement journey. After years of living with knee pain, Tammy was determined to return to the active lifestyle she loved including biking and, most importantly, playing with her grandchildren. Following her experience with the BackInAction™ Knee muscle-sparing approach and Mako SmartRobotics™, now available in the St. Louis area, Tammy was able to get back to the activities she enjoys and regain confidence in her everyday movement.

As Tammy and Larry walk inside the ropes alongside PGA TOUR players, they will help bring to life the shared journey of recovery, highlighting both the patient experience and the important role caregivers play in helping loved ones return to their daily activities.

Throughout the week, fans visiting Stryker's Fan Activation in the Fan Zone/Biergarten will have the opportunity to:

Learn about joint health and joint replacement from Stryker representatives and local orthopedic surgeons.

Discuss and explore educational resources for patients and caregivers.

Participate in interactive fan activities and giveaways.

When:

Visit Stryker's Fan Activation from Tuesday, August 18 – Sunday, August 23 from 9a.m. – 6p.m. CST located in the Fan Zone/Biergarten near the 2nd hole.

Where:

2026 BMW Championship

Bellerive Country Club

St. Louis, Missouri

Contact:

Niamh Grano

Stryker, Joint Replacement

Sr. Communications Manager

[email protected]

About Stryker

Stryker is a global leader in medical technologies and, together with our customers, we are driven to make healthcare better. We offer innovative products and services in MedSurg, Neurotechnology and Orthopaedics that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside our customers around the world, we impact more than 150 million patients annually. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

SOURCE Stryker