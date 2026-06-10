Studio Home Debuts Laurel ADU with Four Distinct Architectural Styles and Three Size Options

As demand for Accessory Dwelling Units continues to rise, new model offers homeowners more design choices without adding complexity to the building process

LOUISVILLE, Colo., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Studio Home, a trusted national ADU builder and leader in prefab residential and commercial construction, today announced the introduction of the Laurel, a one-bedroom, one-bathroom accessory dwelling unit (ADU) model that marks a new chapter in the company's approach to ADU design.

Studio Home's new Laurel accessory dwelling unit (ADU) shown in the Farmhouse architectural style. The Laurel features a standardized one-bedroom, one-bathroom floor plan offered in four distinct architectural styles. The Farmhouse design incorporates board-and-batten siding, simple gable rooflines and a covered front porch. Homeowners can personalize their ADU online with a range of exterior colors, siding materials, layouts and finish options.

The Laurel pairs a standardized floor plan with configurable living-space options and four distinct architectural exteriors to give homeowners more flexibility to personalize their ADUs while maintaining the efficiency and reliability of Studio Home's award-winning prefabricated building system.

The new ADU model is Studio Home's first product launch following the company's national franchise expansion, designed to bring faster housing solutions to regional markets across the country. Founded in 2008, Studio Home has completed more than 6,500 projects across the country, specializing in design, manufacturing and installation of backyard living spaces including ADUs, guest houses, home offices, studios and other detached structures.

"The Laurel reflects nearly two decades of learning, refining and building for homeowners across the country," said Jeremy Nova, co-founder and creative director of Studio Home. "Today, we're expanding customer design options with new architectural styles while continuing to deliver the efficient, high quality building experience our customers rely on."

Key Features

Four ADU styles, one platform : Traditional, Modern, Farmhouse and Craftsman styles, each with distinct rooflines, siding and character. Homeowners can compare styles side-by-side and design online at www.studio-home.com.

: Traditional, Modern, Farmhouse and Craftsman styles, each with distinct rooflines, siding and character. Homeowners can compare styles side-by-side and design online at www.studio-home.com. Three sizes : 618, 650 and 682 sq. ft., all with the same efficient one-bed, one-bath floorplan and optional features such as a pantry or additional hallway.

: 618, 650 and 682 sq. ft., all with the same efficient one-bed, one-bath floorplan and optional features such as a pantry or additional hallway. Design-for-manufacturing : A consolidated MEP core standardizes mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems to improve quality control and accelerate timelines.

: A consolidated MEP core standardizes mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems to improve quality control and accelerate timelines. Panelized prefab delivery : Factory-built panelized kits arrive ready to assemble, reducing onsite construction time compared to traditional stick-built methods.

: Factory-built panelized kits arrive ready to assemble, reducing onsite construction time compared to traditional stick-built methods. Turnkey support: Pre-engineered architectural plan sets, local permitting guidance, and a vetted local GC network so homeowners aren't navigating the build process alone.

"The Laurel gives homeowners meaningful design choice without adding complexity to the building process," said Nova. "At the same time, our standardized platform creates new efficiencies that make it easier to deliver quality projects consistently across different markets."

To celebrate the launch, Studio Home is offering 15% off its full product line through June 22. To explore Laurel styles, compare floor plans and begin designing a project, visit www.studio-home.com.

About Studio Home

Founded in 2008 and formerly known as Studio Shed, Studio Home is a pioneer in modern prefabricated housing and panelized construction. With more than 6,500 structures delivered across North America, the company provides precision-engineered building systems designed to bring speed, predictability and architectural quality to the evolving housing market. Studio Home's solutions support ADUs, lifestyle studios and scalable multi-unit applications through a streamlined model built for modern living. For more information, visit www.studio-home.com.

SOURCE Studio Home