Studio Home Launches National Franchise Model to Scale Faster, Smarter Housing Solutions

Expansion pairs Studio Home's nationally proven panelized building system with local operators to meet rising demand for ADUs, backyard studios, and tiny homes

BOULDER, Colo., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As rising material costs, housing shortages, and long construction timelines continue to strain the housing market, Studio Home, formerly known as Studio Shed, today announced the launch of a new national franchise model designed to bring faster, more predictable prefabricated, panelized housing solutions to regional markets across the country. Built on nearly two decades of manufacturing innovation with more than 6,500 structures delivered across North America, the new business model expands Studio Home's reach by combining its precision-engineered building system with experienced local operators and general contractors.

Franchising Studio Home's turnkey system marks a major evolution for the Colorado-based offsite construction company, which has helped homeowners and developers deliver high-quality backyard Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs), tiny homes, one-room studios and detached living spaces with greater speed and efficiency than traditional construction. Founded in 2008, the company's expansion solves one of the biggest challenges in today's ADU and tiny home market: the disconnect between nationally proven products and the local guidance customers still want when making a major housing investment. Studio Home's franchise model closes that gap by pairing the company's established product, brand, and operational systems with local operators who can navigate regional permitting, site conditions, construction dynamics, and customer relationships.

"Over the last 17 years, we've proven our panelized building system works in all 50 states, and franchising is how we scale that the right way," said Mike Koenig, co-founder of Studio Home. "Project success is inherently local. When strong local ownership controls the project end to end, everything improves – timelines move faster, margins strengthen, and the customer experience is better."

The Studio Home Franchise Model

Studio Home's franchise model is designed to support a range of growth paths, from backyard ADUs and lifestyle studios for homeowners to multi-unit and developer-led projects, while delivering a more consistent, high-quality customer experience across markets.

Franchisees gain access to a complete precision-engineered business system, including pre-construction support, centralized logistics, technical training, marketing resources and territory development guidance. The company expects qualified partners to be able to launch in as little as 60 to 90 days, with Discovery Day experiences at its Colorado facility serving as a key part of the recruitment process.

Franchise partners have access to:

Flexible territory growth opportunities, including residential, developer and multi-unit applications

Marketing and lead generation support through a complete operating platform, including CRM, pre-construction and site planning workflow management

Centralized supply chain logistics with precision-engineered, flat-packed kits delivered direct to site

Technical training and certification on Studio Home's panelized assembly system

Pre-construction support including site feasibility, code review and architectural site plans

"We've engineered the friction out of construction," said Jeremy Nova, co-founder of Studio Home. "Traditional building is often too slow, too fragmented and too unpredictable for today's housing demand. Our new model gives local partners the ability to deliver better housing solutions faster, with the precision and support they need."

New Designs Coming Soon

As part of the company's next phase of growth, Studio Home also plans to introduce several new designs this spring, shaped by nearly two decades of customer feedback and building experience. The concepts will include tiny home models and a new, L-shaped configuration with a gable roof, representing the company's most sophisticated product development effort to date and a major expansion in architectural flexibility and design appeal.

Studio Home is actively seeking franchise candidates in key U.S. markets. To learn more about the opportunity or submit an inquiry to the franchise development team, visit https://www.studiohomefranchise.com/.

About Studio Home

Founded in 2008 and formerly known as Studio Shed, Studio Home is a pioneer in modern prefabricated housing and panelized construction. With more than 6,500 structures delivered across North America, the company provides precision-engineered building systems designed to bring speed, predictability and architectural quality to the evolving housing market. Studio Home's solutions support ADUs, lifestyle studios and scalable multi-unit applications through a streamlined model built for modern living. For more information, visit www.studio-home.com.

SOURCE Studio Home