NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Business owners shopping for IT support in Orange County face a market that mostly refuses to name a price. An August 2026 review of the ten most-visible managed IT providers in the county — drawn from current 2026 industry rankings — found that only two publish complete, committed per-user prices for their core service. Five publish no pricing at all, and three publish only "what to expect" market ranges.

CRC Cloud publishes its complete managed IT rate card at crccloud.com/pricing - Core IT $125 and Secure IT $250 per user per month, with a live calculator and no email gate. (Graphic: CRC Cloud) CRC Cloud, the Newport Beach, Calif.-based provider of managed IT, cybersecurity, and private cloud services. (Graphic: CRC Cloud)

One of the two is CRC Cloud, which relaunched its platform in July 2026 with every rate in the open. Core IT managed services are $125 per user per month, and Secure IT — the same coverage plus a 24/7 security operations center with managed detection and response — is $250. Private cloud hosting starts at $175 per user per month, or $300 with the 24/7 SOC included. A live calculator on the pricing page shows any business its real monthly number without entering an email address. Industry pricing guides put the Southern California market between roughly $100 and $400 per user per month.

"Business owners tell us the same two things: they don't know what IT should cost, and they don't know what their provider actually does all day," said Mike Parker, CEO of CRC Cloud. "We answered both in public. The prices are on the website, the service standards are in writing, and the first thirty minutes are with me, not a sales script."

Most providers resell space on someone else's platform. CRC Cloud owns and operates its private cloud infrastructure in a Southern California data center with N+1 redundant power and cooling, backed by a 99.9% uptime service level, a twelve-month initial term followed by month-to-month service, and a 15-minute business-hours response standard. The company began in 1983 as Computer Research Center and spent the 1990s teaching college computer courses in Orange County — a paper trail preserved in its online heritage archive.

The pricing comes paired with a deliberate counterweight: a security-through-discretion policy under which the company never publishes client names or identifies its security toolset. "Our prices are public because buyers deserve them. Our clients' names and our tooling are private because attackers would love them," Parker said. "We think that's the right way around. Most of the industry has it backwards."

CRC Cloud serves Orange County, Los Angeles, the Inland Empire and San Diego with on-site coverage, and clients nationwide remotely. Business owners can book a free 30-minute IT assessment at www.crccloud.com/free-it-assessment/ or by calling (949) 916-6444.

ABOUT CRC CLOUD

CRC Cloud is a Southern California managed IT, cybersecurity and private cloud provider serving businesses since 1983 from its Newport Beach headquarters — complete managed IT (Core IT), managed cybersecurity with a 24/7 security operations center (Secure IT), and private cloud hosting on infrastructure it owns (Cloud Complete). CRC Cloud®, Where Security Meets Innovation® and TPAIT® are registered trademarks.

STUDY METHODOLOGY

CRC Cloud reviewed the public websites of the ten managed IT providers most visible in current Orange County rankings, in July 2026 and again on August 4, 2026, checking each for complete, committed per-user pricing. Result: two published complete rates (including CRC Cloud), three published ranges only, five published nothing. Providers are deliberately not named; the review is reproducible from any current Orange County top-ten list, and journalists may request the dated working notes.

MEDIA CONTACT

Mike Parker, CEO

CRC Cloud

(949) 916-6444

[email protected]

www.crccloud.com/company/press/

SOURCE CRC Cloud