Study: Unique corn silage delivers significant feed efficiency gain in dairy cattle

"This study confirms what dairy producers who grow it for their operations already know: that a simple switch to Enogen Feed may help increase the feed value of silage in your ration," said Duane Martin, Ph.D., head of marketing for Enogen, Syngenta. "Along with proven competitive yields and strong agronomic characteristics, the efficiency gain reported in this trial shows just how critical a tool Enogen Feed can be for maximizing profit potential."

The key to Enogen Feed is a unique in-seed alpha amylase technology that converts starch to usable sugars more quickly than other corn, helping to maximize energy. Dairy cattle can more completely use the starch in Enogen Feed grain or silage, which may result in greater efficiency and help significantly lower feed costs for producers.

Graduate research assistant Sergio Welchez and Alex Hristov, Ph.D., of Penn State University's Department of Animal Science presented their findings at the 2019 American Dairy Science Association (ADSA) Northeast Brand meeting in November. In their replicated experiment, the only variable was the type of corn silage fed, so any difference they saw in efficiency was the direct result of Enogen Feed corn's unique characteristics. In addition to the increase in ECM feed efficiency, Hristov and Welchez saw no negative effect on rumen fermentation.1

"The Penn State data further confirms results seen in extensive research at several universities and commercial trials," said Eileen Watson, PhD., Enogen development specialist, Syngenta. "On average, we've found that Enogen Feed corn fed as grain or silage may increase feed efficiency by about 5% compared to corn without the Enogen trait."

Golden Harvest and Syngenta are committed to accelerating innovation, investing in technologies that matter to bring about positive, lasting change for more sustainable agriculture. In addition to benefits for dairy producers, Enogen Feed hybrids also help deliver high yields in the field. Combining proven genetics and leading traits, the hybrids have consistently performed equal to or better than non-Enogen hybrids.2

"We know dairy operations are under a lot of pressure. Enogen Feed is here to help," said Jon Barrett, corn marketing manager, Golden Harvest. "The combination of top-of-the-line yield potential, increased silage quality and proven gain in feed efficiency should help many producers get more out of their rations – and most importantly, help their bottom lines."

To find your local, independent Golden Harvest Seed Advisor and gain more information on Golden Harvest and Enogen Feed corn, visit GoldenHarvestSeeds.com.

1 Penn State University Research Study, 2019.

2 Syngenta production data, 2012-2018.

About Golden Harvest

Golden Harvest Seeds has been rooted in genetics, agronomy and service since 1973, offering in-depth seeds expertise combined with the local agronomic know-how of an independent Seed Advisor to maximize yield on each field. Today, every Golden Harvest hybrid and variety is bred with the individual needs of hardworking farmers in mind. Find more information at GoldenHarvestSeeds.com. Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/GldnHarvest and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GldnHarvest.

About Syngenta

Syngenta is one of the world's leading agriculture companies. Our ambition is to help safely feed the world while taking care of the planet. We aim to improve the sustainability, quality and safety of agriculture with world class science and innovative crop solutions. Our technologies enable millions of farmers around the world to make better use of limited agricultural resources. With 28,000 people in more than 90 countries we are working to transform how crops are grown. Through partnerships, collaboration and The Good Growth Plan we are committed to improve farm productivity, rescuing land from degradation, enhancing biodiversity and revitalizing rural communities. To learn more visit www.syngenta.com and www.goodgrowthplan.com. Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Syngenta and www.twitter.com/SyngentaUS.

