Styrene Butadiene (SB) Latex Market - 53% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Growth in Demand from APAC & Europe to Boost Market| Technavio

The high demand for SB latex from construction, pulp and paper, paints and coatings, and packaging industries will facilitate the styrene-butadiene (SB) latex market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

The potential growth difference for the styrene-butadiene (SB) latex market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 1.15 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to an analyst now.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The key factor driving the global styrene-butadiene (SB) latex industry growth is the growth in demand from APAC and Europe , owing to the high demand for paper and paperboard, adhesives, carpets, and fibers in the construction and packaging industries. Moreover, the ban on plastic bags in European and APAC countries is boosting the consumption of cardboard and paper for packaging. Moreover, the increasing demand for pressure-sensitive adhesives, mortar additives, paints, and coatings from the construction industry will further boost the consumption of SB latex in the forecast period.

The key factor driving the global styrene-butadiene (SB) latex industry growth is Moreover, the ban on plastic bags in European and APAC countries is boosting the consumption of cardboard and paper for packaging. Moreover, the increasing demand for pressure-sensitive adhesives, mortar additives, paints, and coatings from the construction industry will further boost the consumption of SB latex in the forecast period. Market Challenges - The key challenge to the global styrene butadiene latex industry growth is the rising preference for bio-based latexes. As the key raw materials used in the production of SB latex (styrene and butadiene) are petroleum products, fluctuations in crude oil prices affect their prices. Owing to the resultant rise in raw material prices, manufacturers undertake cost-cutting measures, such as workforce layoffs, production shutdown, or production capacity reduction. Such factors will limit the market growth in the forecast period.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges - Read Sample Report Right Now!

Segmentation Analysis

The styrene-butadiene (SB) latex market report is segmented by Application (Paper processing, Fiber and carpet processing, Glass fiber adhesives, Adhesives, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East, Africa, and South America).

The styrene-butadiene (SB) latex market share growth in the paper processing segment will be significant for revenue generation. The growth is attributed to the use of SB latex in the processing and production of different types of papers, which include specialized paper, moisture-proof paper, and coated/pigmented paper. SB latex is also used in the manufacturing of paperboard coatings.

Get Sample Report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments

Some Companies Mentioned

The styrene-butadiene (SB) latex market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product innovation to compete in the market.

Asahi Kasei Corp.



BASF SE



The Dow Chemical Co.



EcoSynthetix Inc.



General Industrial Polymers



HANSOLCHEMICAL



JSR Corp.



Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd.



LANXESS AG



Mallard Creek Polymers



MCTRON Inc.



NANTEX Industry Co. Ltd.



NISCHINTH



Rishiroop Polymers Pvt. Ltd.



RPM International Inc.



Synthomer Plc



Trinseo PLC



LG Chem Ltd.

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Bovine Gelatin Market by Form Factor and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

FRP Panels and Sheets Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Styrene Butadiene (SB) Latex Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.04% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.15 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.45 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Asahi Kasei Corp., BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Co., EcoSynthetix Inc., General Industrial Polymers, HANSOLCHEMICAL, JSR Corp., Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd., LANXESS AG, Mallard Creek Polymers, MCTRON Inc., NANTEX Industry Co. Ltd., NISCHINTH, Rishiroop Polymers Pvt. Ltd., RPM International Inc., Synthomer Plc, Trinseo PLC, and LG Chem Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2: Market Characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 03: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 04: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 05: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 06: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 07: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 08: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 09: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 11: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 12: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 13: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 14: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 15: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are Paper processing, Fiber and carpet processing , Glass fiber adhesives, Adhesives, and Others.

Exhibit 16: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 17: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 18: Chart on Comparison by Application

Exhibit 19: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Paper processing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 20: Chart on Paper processing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 21: Data Table on Paper processing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 22: Chart on Paper processing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 23: Data Table on Paper processing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Fiber and carpet processing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Chart on Fiber and carpet processing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: Data Table on Fiber and carpet processing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: Chart on Fiber and carpet processing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 27: Data Table on Fiber and carpet processing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Glass fiber adhesives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Glass fiber adhesives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 29: Data Table on Glass fiber adhesives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Chart on Glass fiber adhesives - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 31: Data Table on Glass fiber adhesives - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Adhesives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Adhesives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 33: Data Table on Adhesives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: Chart on Adhesives - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 35: Data Table on Adhesives - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison

Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80 Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Growth in demand from APAC and Europe

8.1.2 Increase in demand from paper and paperboard packaging industry

8.1.3 Rise in use of SB latex in numerous end-user applications

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Rising preference for bio-based latexes

8.2.2 Increasing demand for emulsion polymers

8.2.3 Shift in feedstock type

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

8.4.1 Rising preference for bio-based latexes

8.4.2 Increasing demand for emulsion polymers

8.4.3 Shift in feedstock type

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Vendor Landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Asahi Kasei Corp.

Exhibit 93: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 94: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 95: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 96: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 97: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Segment focus

10.4 BASF SE

Exhibit 98: BASF SE - Overview

Exhibit 99: BASF SE - Business segments

Exhibit 100: BASF SE - Key news

Exhibit 101: BASF SE - Key offerings

Exhibit 102: BASF SE - Segment focus

10.5 The Dow Chemical Co.

Exhibit 103: The Dow Chemical Co. - Overview

Exhibit 104: The Dow Chemical Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 105: The Dow Chemical Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 106: The Dow Chemical Co. - Segment focus

10.6 LANXESS AG

Exhibit 107: LANXESS AG - Overview

Exhibit 108: LANXESS AG - Business segments

Exhibit 109: LANXESS AG - Key offerings

Exhibit 110: LANXESS AG - Segment focus

10.7 LG Chem Ltd.

Exhibit 111: LG Chem Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 112: LG Chem Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 113: LG Chem Ltd. - Key news

Exhibit 114: LG Chem Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 115: LG Chem Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 Mallard Creek Polymers

Exhibit 116: Mallard Creek Polymers - Overview

Exhibit 117: Mallard Creek Polymers - Product / Service

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:[email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio