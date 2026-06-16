SU Group Announces Distribution Agreement with Germany's GEZE, Expanding Smart Building and Safety Technology Portfolio

Agreement adds Globally Recognized Door, Window and Safety Technology Solutions to SU Group's Integrated Security-Related Engineering Platform

HONG KONG, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SU Group Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: SUGP) ("SU Group" or the "Company"), an integrated security-related engineering services company in Hong Kong, today announced a distributorship agreement with Germany's GEZE, a multi-national manufacturer in innovative door, window and safety technology for Smart Buildings.

The agreement broadens SU Group's product and solutions portfolio with GEZE's extensive range of advanced building technologies, including automatic door systems, window technology, safety systems, smoke and heat extraction solutions, access control-related applications and building automation capabilities.

GEZE has been in the industry for over a century and has one of the industry's most extensive product portfolios of smart building and safety technologies. This includes many award-winning products, popular for their innovative functions, high efficiency and clear focus on design, convenience and safety. GEZE's portfolio is particularly relevant to the next generation of Smart Buildings, where doors, windows, safety systems and building management platforms are increasingly expected to work together. Its technologies help support controlled access, barrier-free movement, preventive fire protection, natural ventilation, smoke and heat extraction, energy efficiency and centralized monitoring.

SU Group's Chairman and CEO, Dave Chan, said, "This is a big win for our customers, which put security at the forefront of planning and development decisions. The addition of GEZE to our product array will enable us to compete with top tier players, and participate in projects we could not have before, including those with the most advanced technological requirements. These technologies are increasingly important as developers, property owners and public-sector operators seek buildings that are not only secure, but also more accessible, efficient, connected and easier to manage."

Key Takeaways

New distributorship agreement with GEZE, a German-headquartered global specialist in door, window and safety technology for Smart Buildings

Expands SU Group's product offering into advanced automatic door systems, window technology, building automation, access control, fire protection and safety-related applications

Positions SU Group to pursue larger, more technically demanding projects across commercial properties, public facilities, infrastructure and residential developments

Strengthens SU Group's ability to provide customers with integrated, end-to-end solutions that combine security engineering, safety, accessibility, convenience and smart building functionality

Adds a globally established brand founded in 1863, with deep expertise, international scale and a broad product portfolio focused on quality, design and innovation

About GEZE

GEZE is a German-headquartered, family-run technology company founded in 1863. The company develops and produces innovative door, window and safety technology for Smart Buildings and is recognized for its broad portfolio of products, systems and services. GEZE's solutions support automatic door systems, window technology, smoke and heat extraction, safety technology, access control-related applications and building automation. With a global presence, more than 3,000 employees and subsidiaries across numerous international markets, GEZE combines engineering expertise, quality, design and digital connectivity to help create safer, more comfortable and more efficient buildings.

About SU Group Holdings Limited

SU Group (Nasdaq: SUGP) is an integrated security-related services company that primarily provides security-related engineering services, security guarding and screening services, and related vocational training services in Hong Kong. Through its subsidiaries, SU Group has been providing turnkey services to the existing infrastructure or planned development of its customers through the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of security systems for over two decades. The security systems that SU Group provides services include threat detection systems, traffic and pedestrian control systems, and extra-low voltage systems in private and public sectors, including commercial properties, public facilities, and residential properties in Hong Kong. For more information visit www.sugroup.com.hk.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company makes forward-looking statements in this report within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including the closing of the offering, and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this report and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements herein due to a variety of factors, and other risks and uncertainties set forth in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or developments or otherwise.

SOURCE SU Group Holdings Limited