SU Group Secures US$1 Million-Plus Government-Linked ELV Security Contract for Major Hong Kong Cultural Facility

New award reinforces SU Group's public-sector execution capabilities, advanced systems integration expertise, and expanding role in Hong Kong's critical infrastructure and cultural development projects

HONG KONG, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SU Group Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: SUGP) ("SU Group" or the "Company"), an integrated security-related engineering services company in Hong Kong, today announced that it has been awarded a new Extra Low Voltage ("ELV") security solution contract valued at more than US$1 million, with revenue expected to be recognized by the end of 2026.

The contract represents another major public-sector project win for SU Group following its record-breaking ELV contract awarded last year. The new award further demonstrates the Company's ability to deliver complex, integrated security and communications infrastructure for high-profile public facilities in Hong Kong.

Under the agreement, SU Group will supply, and implement a comprehensive ELV security solution for a major cultural facility currently under construction in Tin Shui Wai. Together, these systems are designed to support the safety, security, operational efficiency, and long-term resilience of this major public cultural facility. The facility is expected to serve as the Leisure and Cultural Services Department's primary hub for artifact preservation, conservation studios, and public education.

The tailored system will include a high-definition CCTV network with 336 cameras supporting advanced detection and image processing; a robust communications platform featuring a 435-point public address system, 50-point intercom system, and 28-location e-Call system; and a 100 door, video-enabled access control system.

SU Group will also provide a Communal Aerial Broadcast Distribution system to enhance signal reliability throughout the property, as well as a state-of-the-art water leakage detection system covering 80 detection locations.

The building is designed with passive/low-energy sustainable structures, incorporating natural daylight, vertical greening, and highly insulated collection rooms capable of maintaining strict climate conditions for up to 48 hours in the event of equipment failure.

"We are proud to support one of Hong Kong's most important cultural infrastructure projects with a highly integrated ELV security solution," said Dave Chan, CEO of SU Group. "This award underscores the trust placed in SU Group to deliver complex, mission-critical systems for public facilities and reinforces our position in advanced system integration. In markets where reliability, technical expertise, and execution quality are essential, continued wins in large-scale public-sector projects validate our platform and support our long-term growth strategy."

About SU Group Holdings Limited

SU Group (Nasdaq: SUGP) is an integrated security-related services company that primarily provides security-related engineering services, security guarding and screening services, and related vocational training services in Hong Kong. Through its subsidiaries, SU Group has been providing turnkey services to the existing infrastructure or planned development of its customers through the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of security systems for over two decades. The security systems that SU Group provides services include threat detection systems, traffic and pedestrian control systems, and extra-low voltage systems in private and public sectors, including commercial properties, public facilities, and residential properties in Hong Kong. For more information visit www.sugroup.com.hk.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company makes forward-looking statements in this report within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including the closing of the offering, and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this report and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements herein due to a variety of factors, and other risks and uncertainties set forth in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or developments or otherwise.

SOURCE SU Group Holdings Limited