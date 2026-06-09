Sub-Nanometer Accuracy, Zero Friction: Next-Generation Air Bearing Linear Slide

Frictionless architecture delivers unmatched velocity stability for precision metrology and semiconductor manufacturing

SHREWSBURY, Mass., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PI, a global leader in precision motion control and air bearing positioning systems, offers the A-123 PIglide Air Bearing Linear Slide, a direct-drive, noncontact linear translation stage engineered for nanometer-class scanning, metrology, inspection, and positioning applications requiring the highest levels of geometric accuracy and velocity stability.

Motorized air bearings linear slides, such as the A-123, combine long travel ranges with nanometer precision and excellent geometric performance (straightness, flatness, pitch, yaw, roll).

Architecture and Core Technology

The A-123 integrates three core subsystems into a single, fully noncontact nanopositioning stage : a 3-phase brushless linear motor for direct, cogging-free force generation; actively preloaded air bearings for frictionless, wear-free guidance; and a high-resolution linear encoder for closed-loop position feedback to 1 nm resolution. Available in travel ranges from 50 mm to 750 mm, the stage features a 210 mm × 210 mm motion platform, payload capacity up to 40 kg, and straightness and flatness errors as low as ±0.25 µm — a level of geometric performance unachievable with recirculating ball or crossed-roller mechanical bearing stages.

Air Bearings vs. Mechanical Bearing Stages

Unlike mechanical bearing stages, which rely on rolling or sliding contact that introduces friction, stiction, vibration, and wear debris, air bearing stages float on a pressurized air film with no physical contact. The result is superior straightness, velocity constancy, and long-term repeatability—with no lubrication, no wear, and no particle generation.

Dynamic Performance

The A-123's high-force linear motor delivers 3 g peak acceleration (30 m/s² unloaded) and 1,000 mm/s maximum velocity—performance ideal for industrial precision autmation—while the air bearing guidance system maintains the smooth, low-noise motion profile required for high-resolution scanning and imaging applications. Active preloading of the air bearings minimizes carriage compliance and suppresses velocity fluctuations under varying load conditions, making the A-123 well suited for constant-velocity scanning trajectories where speed ripple directly affects measurement or process quality.

Configuration and Integration Options

The A-123 supports a range of factory-configurable options including encoder types, pneumatic carriage locks, cable track variants, air preparation kits, granite base plates, and vibration isolation systems. The laterally opposed bearing geometry accommodates horizontal, vertical, and inverted mounting orientations, and multi-axis assemblies are available in XY, XY-Theta, and XYZ configurations .

Computer Control—A-800 Series Motion Controllers

PI's A-800 series ACS-based motion controllers pair directly with the A-123, offering EtherCAT® connectivity, high-bandwidth servo algorithms, and synchronized multi-axis coordination optimized for high-speed scanning, tight velocity regulation, and XY, XYZ, and XY-Theta contouring applications.

Industries Served and Applications

The A-123 is designed for OEM integration and end-use deployment across technically demanding applications, including:

Semiconductor wafer inspection and lithography support • Metrology and precision measurement systems • Optics fabrication and photonics alignment • Flat-panel display manufacturing • Precision and confocal scanning • Cleanroom automation • Micromachining and laser processing • Aerospace structural and component testing • Data storage device testing and characterization

» More information on PI Linear Air Bearing Slides / Stages

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SOURCE Physik Instrumente (PI)