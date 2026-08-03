SUBARU OF AMERICA REPORTS JULY 2026 SALES INCREASE

Forester sales up 33.5 percent year-over-year

WRX sales more than triple over last July

CAMDEN, N.J., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today reported 54,454 vehicle sales for July 2026, a 0.8 percent increase compared to July 2025. Strong Forester sales continued, making it the volume leader for the seventh month in a row, with Crosstrek sales numbers once again close behind.

Every new Subaru vehicle sale is an opportunity to deepen the trust and lasting relationships we've built with customers Post this Subaru of America, Inc. reported 54,454 vehicle sales for July 2026, a 0.8 percent increase compared to July 2025. Strong Forester sales continued, making it the volume leader for the seventh month in a row with 15,873 vehicles sold, a 33.5 percent increase over the previous year. Crosstrek reached 15,789 vehicles sold, Outback contributed with 13,917 vehicles sold, and WRX continued its growing sales streak, offering an affordable manual option for enthusiast drivers.

Jeff Walters, President and Chief Operating Officer, Subaru of America, Inc.: "Every new Subaru vehicle sale is an opportunity to deepen the trust and lasting relationships we've built with our customers, whether they choose one of our reliable gas, hybrid, or electric models. That same commitment extends beyond the road and into the communities we serve, and this month we're proud to kick off the sixth year of Subaru Loves Learning® while celebrating the milestone of helping more than one million students with the support of our retailers."

Following Forester's top-seller position with 15,873 vehicles sold, a 33.5 percent increase over the previous year, Crosstrek reached 15,789 vehicles sold. Outback also contributed with 13,917 vehicles sold, and WRX continued its growing sales streak, offering an affordable manual option for enthusiast drivers.

Troy Poston, Senior Vice President of Sales, Subaru of America, Inc.: "Strong demand for Crosstrek and Forester, and Outback paired with the ongoing momentum of WRX, underscores the winning combination of affordability, advanced technology, and long-term dependability that customers expect from Subaru. Combined with the exceptional dedication of our retailers, these strengths continue to make Subaru a trusted choice for drivers nationwide."

Carline July-26 July-25 % Chg July-26 July-25 % Chg

MTD MTD MTD YTD YTD YTD Ascent 4,152 3,007 38.1 % 23,770 24,486 -2.9 % BRZ 233 222 4.9 % 1,785 1,887 -5.4 % Crosstrek 15,789 17,628 -10.4 % 103,412 107,962 -4.2 % Forester 15,873 11,886 33.5 % 123,727 107,858 14.7 % Impreza 1,458 2,373 -38.6 % 9,840 17,351 -43.3 % Legacy 20 1,918 -98.9 % 2,201 13,076 -83.2 % Outback 13,917 14,982 -7.1 % 76,875 88,239 -12.9 % Solterra 138 1,562 -91.2 % 5,275 8,063 -34.6 % Trailseeker 1,077 0 0 % 3,513 0 0 % Uncharted 359 0 0 % 2,850 0 0 % WRX 1,438 457 214.7 % 8,546 6,888 24.1 % TOTAL 54,454 54,035 .8 % 361,794 375,810 -3.7 %

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc., the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise®, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $340 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged over 115,000 volunteer hours. Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company® and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube.

Dominick Infante

Director, Corporate Communications

(856) 488-8615

[email protected]



Diane Anton

Corporate Communications Manager

(856) 488-5093

[email protected]



Adam Leiter

Corporate Communications Specialist

(856) 488-8668

[email protected]

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.