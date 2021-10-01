Subaru of America Spotlights Hard-to-Adopt Shelter Dogs For Third Annual "National Make A Dog's Day"

As an automaker with a long history of helping shelter pets, Subaru once again shines the spotlight on hard-to-adopt shelter dogs—the older, deaf, blind and "different" dogs that are lovingly called the "Underdogs"— to help them find loving homes. Subaru also invites dog owners to do something special for their beloved canine on October 22 and share their happy dog on social media using #MakeADogsDay.

"Pets add so much joy to our lives, and in October Subaru dedicates the month to returning that love to our furry friends at home, as well as shelter pets in need of loving homes," said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Subaru of America, Inc. "We encourage anyone looking to welcome a pet into their family to consider adopting an "Underdog" this month. And if you can't adopt at this time, we invite you to donate to a local shelter or do something special for a dog in your life."

To support the effort to help all shelter pets find loving homes, more than 600 Subaru retailers will host in-person or virtual adoption events throughout the month of October. As part of these events, participating Subaru retailers will donate $100 to partnering shelters for every pet adopted at these events.* In 2020, the nationwide Subaru Loves Pets initiative resulted in 22,961 animal adoptions, with 16 percent of reported adoptions classified as dogs with special needs. Subaru is also donating $10 to the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) for each Genuine Subaru Pet-Friendly Accessory purchased through a retailer's Subaru Parts Online website** throughout the month of October. These accessories include items such as pet harnesses, travel bowls, padded cargo liners and seat protectors.

In addition, Subaru is launching a Subaru Loves Pets and National Make A Dog's Day advertising campaign and will air dog-centric commercials throughout October across broadcast and digital platforms. The automaker's creative will feature the "Underdogs," highlighting the quirks that make these dogs special. The mix of :30 and :15 spots will run on national TV and be seen in programs including TODAY Show, Good Morning America, Blacklist, and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and across networks such as ABC, CBS, NBC, Animal Planet and Discovery. The "Underdogs" spots will also be featured across streaming and digital platforms including Hulu, Discovery+ and Buzzfeed.

In September, Subaru was awarded the ASPCA Corporate Compassion Award in honor of the automaker's dedication to animal welfare. Through the Subaru Loves Pets initiative, Subaru is proud to have supported the rescue and adoption of more than 250,000 animals nationwide. And as the largest corporate donor of the ASPCA, Subaru has donated more than $30 million to date to support the organization's lifesaving work.

For more information about Subaru Loves Pets, please visit www.subaru.com/pets and follow #SubaruLovesPets and #MakeADogsDay.

*Disclaimer: Subaru Retailers will donate $100 for every dog or cat adoption from partner shelters from October 1, 2021 through October 31, 2021, up to $3,100 in total.

**Disclaimer: Maximum donation of $10,000. Applies to orders placed from 12:01 AM ET Friday, October 1, 2021 through 11:59 PM ET Sunday, October 31, 2021.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $200 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 63,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Diane Anton

Subaru of America, Inc.

856-488-5093

[email protected]

Taryn Ottaunick

MWW on behalf of Subaru

[email protected]

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.

