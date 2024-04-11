SUBARU ANNOUNCES PRICING ON 2025 OUTBACK SUV AND LEGACY SEDAN

Power moonroof, DriverFocus ® Distraction Mitigation System, navigation, and a 360-degree heated steering wheel now standard on Limited trims

CAMDEN, N.J., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. today announced pricing on the 2025 Legacy sedan and 2025 Outback SUV. Both bestselling vehicles will arrive at retailers this spring and start at $24,895 for the Legacy and $28,895 for the Outback.

New for the 2025 model year, both Legacy and Outback add popular equipment to their Limited trim levels for buyers' convenience. Those trim levels will add a Power Moonroof, DriverFocus Distraction Mitigation System, SUBARU STARLINK® 11.6-in Multimedia Navigation system, and a 360-degree heated steering wheel. For 2025, the Outback Limited starts at $37,855, and Legacy Limited starts at $34,005.

Subaru's award-winning EyeSight Driver Assist Technology is standard on all Legacy and Outback models. This includes Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane Centering, LED Steering Responsive Headlights with High Beam Assist, LED fog lights, a Rear-Vision Camera with Adaptive Guidelines, and (on Outback) X-MODE® with Hill Descent Control. On models equipped with Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, EyeSight includes Automatic Emergency Steering, which can help drivers avoid obstacles within their lane of travel.

The 2025 Legacy and Outback offer the SUBARU STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Plus system for infotainment, including standard wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility with a full-screen display. The system features an 11.6-inch high-resolution touchscreen with an integrated combination meter and on-screen controls for audio, climate controls, X-MODE (on Outback), and other vehicle functions. Additional standard features include Bluetooth® hands-free phone and audio streaming connectivity, AM/FM radio, Rear-Vision Camera, SiriusXM® with 360L including a 4-month trial subscription and SiriusXM Travel Link trial subscription, HD Radio®, over-the-air update capability, and valet mode.

2025 Subaru Outback

The 2025 Subaru Outback continues its tradition of offering SUV capability with a car-like ride and handling backed by standard Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive. That AWD system, Active Torque Vectoring, Vehicle Dynamics Control, and X-MODE with Hill Descent Control complement the 2025 Outback's standard 8.7 inches of ground clearance (9.5 inches for the Outback Wilderness) to give the SUV impressive capability. It also preserves its low step-in height and accessibility for everyday comfort.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Outback its TOP SAFETY PICK award last year, and it received the highest rating for its front crash prevention. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration also gave the Outback its top 5-Star Overall Vehicle Score for crash safety. Moreover, the Outback leads its competitors, with more than 97% of all models sold in the last 10 years still on the road todayi.

The 2025 Subaru Outback will be available in Base, Premium, Onyx Edition, Limited, Touring, Onyx Edition XT, Wilderness, Limited XT, and Touring XT trim levels. Non-XT trim levels are equipped with a 2.5-liter SUBARU BOXER engine that produces 182 horsepower and 176 pound-feet of torque. Outback Wilderness and XT trim levels are equipped with a 2.4-liter turbocharged BOXER engine that makes 260 hp and 277 lb.-ft. All Outback models are equipped with a standard Lineartronic Continuously Variable Transmission with 8-speed manual shift mode and steering wheel paddle shift control switches.

The 2025 Outback starts at $28,895 and includes an impressive roster of standard equipment including 17-inch alloy wheels, a SUBARU STARLINK dual 7.0-inch touchscreen system for infotainment, including USB-based Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, AM/FM/HD radio, Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming connectivity, Rear-Vision Camera, USB-A charge point, and SiriusXM including a 4-month trial subscription and SiriusXM Travel Link trial subscription.

The Outback Premium trim level starts at $31,195 and builds on the equipment found in base models and adds an All-Weather Package (heated front seats, power exterior mirrors, windshield wiper deicer), 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat, STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Plus infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, dual-zone automatic climate controls, leather-wrapped steering wheel, USB-A and USB-C charge points (front and rear), and rear gate LED light.

Two option packages for the 2025 Outback Premium go further. The first adds Hands-Free Power Rear Gate, Keyless Access with Push-Button Start, Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and Automatic Emergency Steering for $1,400. The second package adds the features mentioned above, a power moonroof, and STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation powered by TomTom for $2,995.

The 2025 Outback Onyx Edition starts at $36,105 and adds 18-inch black-finish alloy wheels, dual-function X-MODE, Keyless Access with Push-Button Start, Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Automatic Emergency Steering, Hands-Free Power Gate, Reverse Automatic Braking, and Power Moonroof. A SUBARU STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Plus system with Harman Kardon 576-watt-equivalent premium audio system with 12 speakers on Outback Onyx Edition, as well as an exclusive gray two-tone interior with water-repellant durable StarTex® upholstery and heated steering wheel with green stitching.

Starting at $39,360, the Outback Onyx Edition XT adds the turbocharged 2.4-liter SUBARU BOXER engine, 8-way power-adjustable passenger seat, heated rear outboard seats, 180-Degree Front View Monitor, and full-size spare tire.

For 2025, the Outback Limited trim level adds popular equipment offered as optional last year and starts at $37,855. The Outback Limited builds on equipment found in the Premium trim level and adds perforated leather-trimmed upholstery, heated rear outboard seats, Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Automatic Emergency Steering, Reverse Automatic Braking, DriverFocus, Power Moonroof, 360-degree heated steering wheel, 12-way power-adjustable driver's seat, 8-way power-adjustable passenger seat, 18-inch alloy wheels, and a STARLINK® 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation system and a Harman Kardon premium audio. The 2025 Outback Limited XT adds the uprated 2.4-liter turbocharged BOXER® engine and costs $40,195.

After a visual update in 2024, the 2025 Outback Wilderness starts at $39,960 and offers superlative capability with 9.5 inches of ground clearance thanks to longer front and rear shock absorbers with increased suspension travel. The Outback Wilderness is powered exclusively by the 2.4-liter turbocharged BOXER engine and includes a Hands-Free Power Gate, 180-Degree Front View Monitor, dual-function X-MODE with low-speed/low-gradient control, Yokohama GEOLANDAR® all-terrain tires, StarTex interior upholstery, Harman Kardon premium audio, and unique exterior and interior accents.

An option package for the Outback Wilderness adds a Power Moonroof, STARLINK® 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation System, and Reverse Automatic Braking for $1,845.

The 2025 Outback Touring sits atop the lineup and is priced at $40,345. It builds on the equipment found on the Outback Limited and adds a Wide Angle Mono Camera to the dual-camera EyeSight system, a full LCD Smart Rearview Mirror with auto-dimming, compass, and Homelink®. The Outback Touring has exclusive interior and exterior accents and Slate Black or Java Brown Nappa Leather upholstery inside. The Outback Touring XT adds the 2.4-liter turbocharged BOXER engine and costs $42,795.

2025 Legacy

The Subaru Legacy sedan is the longest-running nameplate for the company on sale today and is well-equipped for $24,895 to start. The sophisticated sedan is equipped with Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive in all trim levels. For 2025, the Legacy is available in Base, Premium, Limited, Sport and Touring XT trim levels.

The 2025 Legacy is equipped with EyeSight Driver Assist Technology with Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane Centering, USB-based Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, 17-inch alloy wheels, LED Steering Responsive Headlights with High Beam Assist, Rear Vision Camera with Adaptive Guidelines, and SUBARU STARLINK dual 7.0-inch touchscreen system with AM/FM/HD radio, Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming connectivity, USB-A charge point, and SiriusXM including a 4-month trial subscription and SiriusXM Travel Link trial subscription.

For $27,195, the same as prior model year, the 2025 Legacy Premium adds an All-Weather Package (heated front seats, power exterior mirrors, windshield wiper deicer), 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat, leather-wrapped steering wheel, SUBARU STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Plus System, and dual-zone automatic climate control.

The 2025 Legacy Premium adds two popular options packages. The first package adds Blind-Spot Detection with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Keyless Access with Push-Button Start, and LED fog lights for $1,000. The second package adds those features as well as a Power Moonroof and SUBARU STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation System for $2,595.

This year, the Legacy Limited trim level adds additional equipment that was offered as optional last year. The 2025 Legacy Limited builds from the Premium trim level and adds 18-inch alloy wheels, 12-way power-adjustable driver's seat, SUBARU STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation system with Harman Kardon 576-watt-equivalent premium audio system with 12 speakers, Power Moonroof, 360-degree heated steering wheel, 8-way power-adjustable passenger's seat, Blind Spot Detection with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Automatic Emergency Steering, Reverse Automatic Braking, heated rear outboard seats, and DriverFocus Distraction Mitigation System. The 2025 Legacy Limited is priced at $34,005.

The Legacy Sport is recognizable thanks to its front grille with red accent, magnetite gray metallic side mirrors and truck spoiler, gray 18-inch alloy wheels, and black and gray two-tone cloth upholstery with contrast red stitching. Under its skin, the 2025 Legacy Sport is powered by a 260-hp 2.4-liter turbocharged BOXER engine, sport-tuned suspension, and SI-DRIVE Engine Performance Management system. The Legacy Sport includes the SUBARU STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Plus system with Harman Kardon audio and aluminum-alloy pedal covers and is priced at $34,495.

The 2025 Legacy Touring XT builds on equipment found in the Limited Trim level and is powered exclusively by the uprated 2.4-liter BOXER engine. It adds a SUBARU STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation system with Harman Kardon audio, Wide Angle Mono Camera to the dual-camera EyeSight System, ventilated front seats, automatic power-folding exterior mirrors, 180-Degree Front View Monitor, and Nappa leather upholstery in either Java Brown or Slate Black. The 2025 Legacy Touring XT costs $38,195.

The 2025 Legacy and Outback are assembled at Subaru of Indiana in Lafayette, Indiana, along with the Ascent and versions of the Crosstrek.

2025 Subaru Outback Model/Trim Transmission Applicable

Option MSRP MSRP plus

Destination and

Delivery ($1,395)ii Outback CVT 01 $28,895 $30,290 Outback Premium CVT 11, 13, 15 $31,195 $32,590 Outback Onyx Edition CVT 21 $36,105 $37,500 Outback Limited CVT 34 $37,855 $39,250 Outback Touring CVT 41 $40,345 $41,740 Outback Onyx Edition XT CVT 21 $39,360 $40,755 Outback Wilderness CVT 21, 22 $39,960 $41,355 Outback Limited XT CVT 32 $40,195 $41,590 Outback Touring XT CVT 41 $42,795 $44,190

2025 Outback Option Packages Code Description MSRP 01, 11, 21, 31, 32, 34, 41 Standard Model N/A 13 Blind-Spot Detection w/ Rear Cross-Traffic Alert + Keyless Access & Push-Button Start + Hands-Free ower Rear Gate $1,400 15 Blind-Spot Detection w/ Rear Cross-Traffic Alert + Keyless Access & Push Button Start + Hands-Free Power Rear Gate + Power Moonroof + 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation System $2,995 22 Power Moonroof + 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation System + Reverse Automatic Braking $1,845

2025 Subaru Legacy Model/Trim Transmission Applicable

Option MSRP MSRP plus

Destination and

Delivery ($1,145)iii Legacy CVT 02 $24,895 $26,040 Legacy Premium CVT 11, 13, 15 $27,195 $28,340 Legacy Limited CVT 34 $34,005 $35,150 Legacy Sport CVT 21 $34,495 $35,640 Legacy Touring XT CVT 41 $38,195 $39,340

2025 Legacy Option Packages Code Description MSRP 02, 11, 21, 34, 41 Standard Model N/A 13 Blind-Spot Detection w/ Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Keyless Access & Push-Button Start, LED Fog Lights $1,000 15 Blind-Spot Detection w/ Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Keyless Access & Push Button Start, LED Fog Lights, Power Moonroof, 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation System $2,595

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $300 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 88,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.















i Based on Experian Automotive vehicles in operation vs. total new registrations for MY2014-2023 as of December 2023. ii Destination and delivery for Alaska is $1,545 iii Destination and delivery for Alaska is $1,295

