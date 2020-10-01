Subaru of America Spotlights Last-to-be-Adopted Shelter Dogs for the Second Annual "National Make a Dog's Day" on October 22

This year, Subaru will shine a spotlight on the last-to-be-adopted shelter dogs in need of loving homes, including dogs with special needs, specifically senior dogs, amputees, visually and hearing-impaired dogs, and dogs with congenital disabilities and physical challenges. In addition to helping find shelter dogs loving homes, Subaru invites dog owners who already have a furry friend in their family to do something extra special for their pup and share their happy dog in social media posts using #MakeADogsDay on October 22 nd .

"Dogs hold a special place in our hearts here at Subaru, and this year's National Make a Dog's Day is the perfect occasion to show appreciation for our canine friends, especially the hundreds of thousands of dogs with special needs that are too often overlooked," said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Subaru of America, Inc. "We are proud to kickstart this initiative for the second year and help shelter pets find loving homes. Please consider adopting an Underdog today and for those who already have furry friends at home, remember to do something extra special to make their day on October 22nd."

To support the Subaru Loves Pets initiative and National Make A Dog's Day, Subaru will launch a new creative campaign and will air dog-focused commercials throughout the month of October across broadcast and digital platforms. The Subaru Underdog spot will run in national TV across high profile shows like Star Trek: Discovery, Worlds Funniest Animals and Supermarket Sweep. Additionally, the spots will run across larger cable networks such as AMC, Discovery, FX, and more. A mix of :30 and :15s spots will also run across Subaru digital video platforms along with a high-profile Solo Ad running on NBC streaming service, Peacock. The new creative plan will also feature custom content elements with BuzzFeed, the Dodo, and Nat Geo.

Close to 600 participating Subaru retailers will hold socially distanced in-person and/or virtual adoption events from October 1, 2020 through October 31, 2020. Subaru and its retailers will be helping to support nearly 600 local shelters across the country by donating $100 for every pet adopted this month*. As the largest corporate sponsor of the ASPCA®, Subaru has donated over $28 million to the organization and impacted the lives of more than 230,000 pets nationwide.

Additionally, Subaru and participating retailers will present 31 Days of Underdog creative social content. Every day in October, Subaru will share social content highlighting reasons why shelter dogs with special needs are so incredible and deserve the same loving homes as those without special needs.

For more information about Subaru Loves Pets, please visit www.subaru.com/pets and follow #SubaruLovesPets and #MakeADogsDay.

* Disclaimer: Subaru of America, Inc. and its Retailers will donate $100 for every dog or cat adoption from partner shelters from October 1, 2020 through October 31, 2020, up to $3,100 in total.

