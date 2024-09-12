Dynamic 2.4-liter SUBARU BOXER engine

CAMDEN, N.J., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. announced pricing today on the 2025 Subaru BRZ rear-wheel drive sports car. For the new year, the Subaru BRZ continues to offer the winning formula that makes the latest-generation sports car a hit: a potent 2.4-liter SUBARU BOXER® engine, low-slung two-door coupe profile, sharp handling, and range-topping tS trim level with enhanced handling. The 2025 Subaru BRZ has a starting price of $31,095 and arrives at retailers early next year.

SUBARU ANNOUNCES PRICING ON 2025 BRZ

The 2025 Subaru BRZ carries forward with an energetic 2.4-liter, naturally aspirated SUBARU BOXER engine making 228 horsepower and paired to a six-speed, close-ratio manual transmission or six-speed electronic direct-control automatic transmission driving the rear wheels only via a standard TORSEN® limited-slip rear differential. For 2025, the Subaru BRZ is offered in three trim levels: Premium, Limited, and tS.

New to the Subaru BRZ this year is a dedicated "Sport" mode for coupes equipped with a manual transmission for sharper throttle response during spirited driving. On the Limited trim level, standard black Ultrasuede® upholstery with red leather-appointed bolsters and contrast stitching has been revised with a deeper hue and added accents in the cabin.

Subaru's award-winning EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology is standard across the 2025 BRZ lineup, including models equipped with a manual transmission. The advanced safety system includes Adaptive Cruise Control, Pre-Collision Braking System, Lane Departure and Sway Warning, and Lead Vehicle Start Alert.

Subaru BRZ Premium

Priced at $31,095, the 2025 Subaru BRZ Premium's standard features include 17-inch alloy wheels in a high-luster gray finish, a TORSEN® limited-slip rear differential, Keyless Access with Push-Button Start, LED headlights (low- and high-beam), dual-zone automatic climate control, incline start assist, power fuel-door lock, power windows with auto up/down and pinch protection, welcome lighting, Vehicle Stability Control with Track Mode, and the newly standard Sport Mode.

The latest generation Subaru BRZ has sharp styling that is as crisp as its handling. The overall impression is balanced but aggressive, with classic sports-car coupe proportions made better by its shapely hood. The tidy coupe design cuts through the air with a low and wide frontal area set off by large functional air intakes and a low grille capped by proud fender arches that allow just enough room for suspension points. At the rear of the car, the large rear fenders and wide track flow into dual exhausts for a low and wide stance. This visual heft is lightened by a narrow greenhouse and rear hatch that flows into a dramatic upturned "ducktail" rear spoiler.

The cockpit in the Subaru BRZ focuses on the driver without sacrificing the passengers' view ahead. The clean and intuitive layout makes instruments and controls easily visible and accessible. Designed to resemble Subaru's iconic BOXER engine, the 7-inch digital instrument panel displays the tachometer front and center with vehicle information on each side.

Flanking the tachometer on the left, a programmable meter can display amps, coolant temperature or lateral-G. When Track Mode is selected, the tachometer switches from a traditional circular form to a linear graph with a color display.

Inside, the cabin is wrapped in black upholstery with contrasting red stitching on the front seat bolsters, leather-wrapped steering wheel, shifter boot, and parking brake boot. Performance-design front seats with height-adjustable head restraints are also standard.

The Subaru BRZ's tire pressure monitoring system allows two sets of wheels to be ID-registered. This enables the owner to conveniently switch to seasonal tires mounted on a second set of wheels instead of changing the tires on the original wheels. Standard Active Sound Control enhances engine sound within the cabin for a more engaging driving experience and has been updated for 2025.

While its primary mission is connecting the driver to the road, the 2025 Subaru BRZ also connects occupants to the digital world with the SUBARU STARLINK® 8.0-inch Multimedia Plus infotainment system. Standard for all trim levels, the system features an Integrated Center Information Display, including smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay® and Android™ Auto; Bluetooth® hands-free phone connectivity and audio streaming; rear vision camera; and SiriusXM® services.

The 2025 Subaru BRZ Premium is available exclusively with a six-speed close-ratio manual transmission.

Subaru BRZ Limited

With a starting price of $33,745, the 2025 Subaru BRZ Limited adds 18-inch alloy wheels in matte gray finish, Michelin® Pilot® Sport 4 summer tires, heated exterior power mirrors, an upgraded audio system that includes a 2-channel amplifier and two additional speakers, blind-spot detection with lane keep assist and rear cross-traffic alert, steering responsive headlights, and available STARLINK® Safety and Security. Front seats on the Limited trim are revised for 2025 and are upholstered with Ultrasuede® with red leather accents and feature dual-mode seat-heater controls.

Available on the Subaru BRZ Limited is a performance-tuned six-speed electronic direct-control automatic transmission with adaptive cruise control, Reverse Automatic Braking, and steering wheel paddle-shift control switches. The 2025 BRZ Limited with optional automatic transmission is priced at $34,595.

Subaru BRZ tS

Returning this year after its introduction last year, the 2025 Subaru BRZ tS comes equipped with STI-tuned front and rear Hitachi® dampers to maximize its light weight, ultra-low center of gravity, and precision handling, resulting in greater flexibility and better control and stability. A high-performance Brembo braking system, including gold-painted 4-piston front calipers, gold-painted 2-piston rear calipers and larger pads and rotors, enhances stopping power, fade resistance and pedal feel. Externally, the Subaru BRZ tS is distinguished by tS badging in the front grille and on the rear decklid. The exterior foldable mirrors and roof-mounted shark fin antenna come in a Crystal Black Silica finish. The tS will be available in all colors for the 2025 Subaru BRZ model line, all of which will be complemented by standard 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels in Dark Gray Metallic Finish. The wheels are mounted on 215/40 R18 Michelin Pilot® Sport 4 tires for superior grip and quicker turn-in.

Inside, the Subaru BRZ tS cabin is wrapped in black upholstery with tS-only contrasting blue stitching on the front seat bolsters, leather-wrapped steering wheel, shifter boot and parking brake boot. Standard performance-design front seats with height-adjustable head restraints feature a blue leather accent down the middle. The leather-wrapped steering wheel integrates control switches for audio, cruise control and Bluetooth®. BRIN NAUB® nubuck-like material enhances the instrument panel visor and door trim. The iconic STI logo is displayed on the red starter button and customizable 7-inch digital instrument cluster, also updated with tS-exclusive red accents.

The 2025 Subaru BRZ tS is powered by the platform's 2.4-liter (naturally aspirated) 228-hp SUBARU BOXER® engine paired with a six-speed close-ratio manual transmission.

Based on the Limited trim, the tS also includes heated exterior power mirrors, an upgraded audio system that includes a 2-channel amplifier and two additional speakers, Blind-Spot detection with Lane Keep Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Steering Responsive Headlights, and STARLINK® Safety and Security. The 2025 Subaru BRZ tS starts at $36,245.

2025 Subaru BRZ Model/Trim Transmission MSRP MSRP plus Destination

and Delivery ($1,170) BRZ Premium 6MT $31,095 $32,265 BRZ Limited 6MT $33,745 $34,915 BRZ Limited 6AT $34,595 $35,765 BRZ tS 6MT $36,245 $37,415









Destination & Delivery is $1,170 for BRZ and may vary in the following states: CT, HI, MA, ME, NH, NJ, NY, RI and VT. D&D is $1,320 for retailers in Alaska.

