The 2026–2027 program evolves its support model to invest equally in all selected designers reinforcing a shared belief in community over competition

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis and the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) today announce the return of the fourth annual CFDA | Genesis House AAPI Design + Innovation Grant, with submissions now officially open for the 2026–2027 program.

Submissions now open for the fourth annual CFDA | Genesis House AAPI Design + Innovation Grant

Marking a major evolution for the initiative, this year's program expands its investment in emerging talent by awarding equal grant funding and prize support to all three selected designers. Rooted in the belief that creativity thrives through community, the new model reflects Genesis House and the CFDA's shared commitment to fostering collaboration, cultural exchange, and long-term creative development in place of traditional competition structures. Participants will also receive access to mentorship and guidance from a cross-disciplinary advisory board spanning fashion, retail, media and business.

"At Genesis, innovation begins with bold ideas, diverse perspectives and a willingness to challenge convention," said Tedros Mengiste, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America. "As the Genesis House partnership with the CFDA continues to evolve, we are proud to further our support of emerging AAPI designers and create meaningful opportunities for collaboration, mentorship and creative exploration. We aim to foster the next generation of talent and inspire new conversations at the intersection of culture and design."

"Each year, this program continues to demonstrate the power of investing in emerging talent through the lens of culture, creativity, and community," CFDA CEO and President Steven Kolb said. "The shift towards a more collective model of support — one that recognizes that innovation is not created in isolation — evolves CFDA's partnership with Genesis House in new and meaningful ways."

The 2026 – 2027 mentors and advisors include:

Steven Kolb (CEO and President, CFDA)

Sara Kozlowski (SVP Sustainability and Program Strategies, CFDA)

Jodie Chan (Vice President, Marketing & Communications - Americas, Bottega Veneta)

Eva Chen (VP of Fashion, Meta)

Wen Zhou (CEO and President, 3.1 Phillip Lim)

Thakoon Panichgul (Designer and Founder)

Sara Chenoweth, (Director of Buying and Brand Partnerships, Dover Street Market New York)

Gena Smith (Chief Human Resources Officer, J.Crew)

Since launching in 2023, the CFDA | Genesis House AAPI Design + Innovation Grant has celebrated emerging Asian American and Pacific Islander designers whose work pushes fashion forward through cultural perspective, innovation, and craft. Building on the momentum of the past three years, the fourth edition of the program continues to create space for the next generation of creatives to explore the intersection of heritage, modernity, and design — while expanding its creative framework to explore culture itself as a catalyst for innovation. Throughout the program, designers will be invited to explore the guiding question: What happens when innovation begins with a cultural story?

As part of the program, selected designers will travel to Seoul, South Korea for an immersive cultural experience intended to help shape and inspire their collections through exposure to Korean design and craftsmanship.

The program will culminate during AAPI Heritage Month in May 2027, when the designers will unveil their final collections at Genesis House in New York City.

Past recipients of the CFDA | Genesis House AAPI Design + Innovation Grant include Grace Ling, recognized for blending futurism, sustainability, and Asian folklore through innovative 3D-printing techniques; Olivia Cheng, whose collection Clove fused botanical craftsmanship with personal storytelling; and most recently, Terrence Zhou, whose sculptural work explored heritage, transformation, and Asian futurism.

Submissions for the fourth annual CFDA | Genesis House AAPI Design + Innovation Grant are now open and designers can apply here: CFDA | Genesis House AAPI Design + Innovation Grant - CFDA.

About Genesis House

Genesis House is a sophisticated oasis in the Meatpacking District offering a curated escape into Korean hospitality, innovative design, and progressive experiences. Across three purposeful floors, guests discover a technology hub for creative collaboration, a design-forward vehicle showcase revealing Genesis engineering excellence, and the second-floor Restaurant, the jewel of the experience. Here, distinctly Korean hospitality comes alive through refined modern techniques that honor timeless recipes, each dish crafted with fresh, locally grown ingredients and served with exemplary Son-Nim, the philosophy of treating every guest as an honored visitor. Together, these spaces create a comprehensive immersion into Genesis brand values. For more information, visit www.genesishouse.com, Facebook and Instagram.

Genesis Motor North America

Genesis is a new global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of design, safety, refined performance, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Drawing from its cultural heritage and distinctly Korean hospitality, Genesis crafts experiences focused on customers as "son-nim", or honored guests.

Genesis Motor North America offers a growing range of award-winning SUV, sedan, and electric models through its network of more than 190 independent U.S. retailers, in addition to its more than 30 Canadian agency distributors. Genesis now counts more than 100 standalone retail facilities across the North American region, with dozens more in development. Consumers can discover the brand through its many retail points, at Genesis House, the brand's flagship space in New York City, or online at www.genesis.com.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

About Council of Fashion Designers of America

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) is a not-for-profit trade association founded in 1962 whose membership includes America's foremost womenswear, menswear, jewelry, and accessory designers. The CFDA strengthens the global impact of American fashion by amplifying creative excellence, business longevity, and positive impact.

SOURCE Genesis