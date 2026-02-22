JACOB BRIDGEMAN NAMED 2026 GENESIS INVITATIONAL CHAMPION

Jacob Bridgeman captured the 2026 Genesis Invitational title with a final total of 18 under par, 266 strokes, taking home $4 million and the 2026 GV80 Coupe Prestige Black. Rory McIlroy tied for second with Kurt Kitayama at 17 under.

During the competition, Max Greyserman recorded a hole in one at the 14th hole during Round 4, energizing spectators onsite.

A World-Class Field for a Centennial Year

As one of the PGA TOUR's elite Signature Events, the 2026 tournament brought together an exceptional field, featuring 18 of the top 20 players in the Official World Golf Ranking — including World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, World No. 2 Rory McIlroy, 2025 champion Ludvig Åberg, 2024 champion Hideki Matsuyama, and leading Korean PGA TOUR players Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim.

Players competed for a prestigious title, valuable FedExCup points, and the elevated prize package befitting a Signature Event.

Elevated Brand Presence Enhances Fan Experience

Throughout the tournament, Genesis showcased an extensive lineup of 18 vehicles, offering spectators and nationwide broadcast viewers an up‑close look at the brand's design excellence and technological innovation. The display included the GV60 Magma model, the Electrified GV70, and the GV80 Coupe, each representing the brand's commitment to performance, electrification, and future‑focused mobility.

In addition, Genesis created the Genesis 14th Hole Lounge, an immersive fan‑experience zone that drew strong engagement from visitors. The lounge featured Genesis Golf Collection merchandising displays, a TGL golf swing simulator experience, and an exhibition of Boston Dynamics' four‑legged robot "Spot," offering guests a unique blend of sport, technology, and entertainment that elevated the atmosphere throughout the tournament.

California Rises Campaign Continues

For the second consecutive year, Genesis expanded its support of the Southern California community through the California Rises initiative, created in response to the region's devastating wildfires.

Genesis is contributing $1 million to support organizations including Habitat for Humanity, the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and the Genesis Inspiration Foundation. As part of this commitment, Genesis hosted the "Birdies for Good" charity program throughout the tournament, raising approximately $326,000 for California Rises—an amount included in the total $1 million contribution.

Partnership Extended Through 2030

Earlier this week, Genesis, the PGA TOUR, and TGR Live announced a multi-year extension of their longstanding relationship, ensuring Genesis remains the title partner of The Genesis Invitational through 2030.

This renewed commitment underscores the brand's ongoing investment in professional golf and its dedication to elevating the global tournament experience for players, fans, and the local community.

