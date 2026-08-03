Subotiz Helps AI Creative Platform Increase Payment Success by 42%

Five-day deployment drives card payment success to 85%, digital wallet success to 90% and several hundred thousand dollars in first-month GMV

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As AI companies compete on models, features and user experience, payment infrastructure is becoming an increasingly important factor in whether global demand converts into revenue.

Subotiz, a subscriptions, checkout and compliance platform for AI, SaaS and digital businesses, today announced that it helped a fast-growing AI creative platform increase overall payment success by 42% after launching its global payment infrastructure in five business days.

Following deployment, card payment success stabilized at approximately 85%, while Apple Pay and Google Pay success rates reached as high as 90%. The platform also generated several hundred thousand dollars in gross merchandise value during its first month.

The AI company had built a competitive product and attracted users across multiple markets, but its payment experience was holding back growth. Failed transactions, limited local payment options and checkout friction were causing users to drop off before completing their subscriptions.

An internal review found that one competitor's advantage was not stronger AI technology, but a smoother payment and subscription experience.

"We initially viewed payments as a back-end issue, but the data showed they were directly affecting conversion and our ability to compete," said Michael W., Founder & CEO of the platform. "Subotiz delivered a complete solution in five days and continues to support us around the clock."

Subotiz developed a tailored solution covering global card acceptance, digital wallets, multicurrency transactions, subscription management and regional payment optimization. KYC and KYB reviews ran in parallel with technical integration, significantly reducing the time required to go live.

After launch, Subotiz analyzed transaction and failed-payment data to identify conversion gaps by market and payment method. The findings were used to improve payment routing, prioritize local wallets and refine the checkout experience.

"AI companies can build products faster than ever, but monetization often becomes the next bottleneck," said Adam Mawdesley, CRO at Subotiz. "Our goal is to remove payment complexity and help digital businesses convert more global demand into recurring revenue."

About Subotiz

Subotiz is a next-generation payment and revenue infrastructure platform designed for global digital businesses. By combining payments, subscription management, usage-based billing, tax and compliance automation, and fraud prevention into a unified platform, Subotiz enables SaaS, AI, eCommerce, and platform businesses to scale globally with greater operational efficiency and revenue flexibility. Learn more at www.subotiz.com.

SOURCE Subotiz