Subotiz Showcases AI-Native Revenue and Payment Platform at SaaStr AI Annual 2026

A live session underscored the shift from fragmented tools to unified payments infrastructure

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Subotiz, a next-generation platform for subscriptions, payment and growth, showcased its AI-driven capabilities at SaaStr AI Annual 2026, where more than 10,000 SaaS founders, operators, and AI leaders gathered to discuss the future of AI-native software and business infrastructure.

At the event, Subotiz demonstrated how AI and SaaS companies can unify payments, subscription billing, tax, fraud management, compliance, and payouts in one connected revenue system. In a live session with Subotiz CRO Adam Mawdesley, the company explored how AI-native businesses can replace disconnected tools with a unified platform that learns from every transaction, streamlines revenue operations and helps companies scale more efficiently.

The session also focused on how AI products require billing systems that can adapt to evolving pricing models, including usage-based, subscription, and hybrid approaches. Subotiz highlighted how it can support more flexible payment experiences and create smoother buying journeys for customers worldwide.

Key features of the platform include:

Unified subscription and recurring billing infrastructure

Global payment routing and multi-method payment support

Merchant of Record (MoR) capabilities and tax compliance management

AI-powered fraud prevention and payment optimization

Revenue infrastructure supporting e-commerce and mobile commerce

Flexible APIs and embedded financial workflows for platform integrations

"SaaStr AI Annual was an important opportunity to demonstrate how payment and revenue systems are evolving alongside AI-native software," said Adam, CRO of Subotiz. "As AI products become more dynamic, businesses need systems that are programmable, scalable, and deeply integrated into the product experience. Payments, billing, compliance, and payouts can no longer operate in silos."

Subotiz's participation at SaaStr AI Annual 2026 reflects the company's continued expansion across AI and SaaS companies, digital commerce, and platform technology markets, where businesses increasingly require unified revenue and payment operations to support global growth.

About Subotiz

Subotiz is a next-generation payment and revenue infrastructure platform designed for global digital businesses. By combining payments, subscription management, usage-based billing, tax and compliance automation, fraud prevention, and payout orchestration into a unified platform, Subotiz enables SaaS, AI, eCommerce, and platform businesses to scale globally with greater operational efficiency and revenue flexibility. Learn more at Subotiz.

SOURCE Subotiz