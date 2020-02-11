SubStars presents SubStars at The Fillmore.
Get ready for the most anticipated Grappling and Sumo event of 2020
Feb 11, 2020, 10:00 ET
MIAMI, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- February 21st will be a day for the history books in Miami, Florida. SubStars is hosting the most anticipated grappling event of 2020 and for the first time Celebrity Sumo. It all takes place at The Fillmore Jackie Gleason Theater in Miami Beach from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. The event will give attendees an experience unlike any other with 14 Grappling Super Fights and a Celebrity Sumo Round Robin Tournament. Featuring Dustin "The Diamond" Poirier versus Garry "The Lion Killer" Tonon as the main event. Celebrity Sumo will include Anthony "Rumble" Johnson, Curtis "Razor" Blaydes, Yamamoto, and Takeshi. The event's fight card includes Miami locals as well as people from all over the United States and the world "This is an experience that is completely unique. We are combining the best of the fighting world and adding showmanship to the mix. Sumo fighters, UFC fighters, samurais, ninjas. All in our own backyard. Not to mention former host of Human Weapon Jason Chambers and Co-Star of Boondock Saints and actor Sean Patrick Flanery commentating the livestream, both black belts in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.
After the first ten Grappling Super Fights end, the stage will transform into a dohyō for the Celebrity Sumo Round Robin Tournament that will feature:
- Former #1 ranked UFC Lightheavyweight Anthony "Rumble" Johnson
- Current #3 ranked UFC Heavyweight Curtis "Razor" Blaydes
- Yamamoto, 4-time World Sumo Champion and Heaviest Japanese Sumo Wrestler in History, 600lbs
- Takeshi, 5-time Collegiate Japanese Sumo Champion, 210 lbs
Finally, attendees will be able to watch the four and most important Grappling Super Fights of the event:
- Former interim UFC Champion Dustin "The Diamond" Poirier vs ONE FC Title Contender Garry "The Lion Killer" Tonon
- 6 x BJJ World Champion / ADCC Champion Roberto "Cyborg" Abreu vs Undefeated Bellator Middleweight Champion / 1st American Gi & NoGi BJJ World Champion Rafael Lovato Jr
- 3 x ADCC Champion / BJJ World Champion Gordon "The King" Ryan vs Aaron "Tex" Johnson
- Patrick Gaudio vs Keenan Cornelius
SubStars tickets are available to purchase via Ticketmaster. Prices start at $35, VIP tables range from $500-$1500 and viewers can watch live on PPV for $9.99.
Tickets:
https://concerts1.livenation.com/event/0D00583DA3A4CB94?_ga=2.78012948.1000129369.1581355678-1032853702.1579296916
PPV:
https://boxcast.tv/channel/x0ae8ruvz2q60ftk7rui
