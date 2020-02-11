SubStars presents SubStars at The Fillmore.

MIAMI, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- February 21st will be a day for the history books in Miami, Florida. SubStars is hosting the most anticipated grappling event of 2020 and for the first time Celebrity Sumo. It all takes place at The Fillmore Jackie Gleason Theater in Miami Beach from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. The event will give attendees an experience unlike any other with 14 Grappling Super Fights and a Celebrity Sumo Round Robin Tournament. Featuring Dustin "The Diamond" Poirier versus Garry "The Lion Killer" Tonon as the main event. Celebrity Sumo will include Anthony "Rumble" Johnson, Curtis "Razor" Blaydes, Yamamoto, and Takeshi. The event's fight card includes Miami locals as well as people from all over the United States and the world "This is an experience that is completely unique. We are combining the best of the fighting world and adding showmanship to the mix. Sumo fighters, UFC fighters, samurais, ninjas. All in our own backyard. Not to mention former host of Human Weapon Jason Chambers and Co-Star of Boondock Saints and actor Sean Patrick Flanery commentating the livestream, both black belts in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.