Suburban Propane Helps Raise Over $100k for Sonoma County Children Through Speedway Children's Charities Track to Table Event at Sonoma Raceway

SONOMA, Calif., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane, a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable energy, and related products and services, joined Sonoma Raceway and Speedway Children's Charities (SCC) Sonoma in celebrating the success of the 2026 Track to Table fundraiser, which raised over $100k to support children and families throughout Sonoma County.

Funds raised through SCC's Sonoma Chapter remain in the local community, supporting nonprofit organizations that provide children's health, education, family support, and youth services, with proceeds directly benefiting children and families in need throughout the County.

Held on June 26 as the premier kickoff event to NASCAR weekend at Sonoma Raceway, Track to Table brought together community leaders, charitable supporters, racing fans, and corporate partners for an evening dedicated to philanthropy. Set against the backdrop of Sonoma Raceway's Turn 11, the event featured a curated culinary experience by Chef Tyler Florence, along with world-class wines and entertainment, highlighting the impact possible when communities and partners come together in support of a shared cause.

As a proud partner of Speedway Motorsports and Speedway Children's Charities Sonoma, Suburban Propane was honored to sponsor the event and support the mission of improving the lives of children in need.

"Giving back to the communities we serve has always been a core part of who we are at Suburban Propane," said Nandini Sankara, Vice President of Marketing & Brand Strategy and Spokesperson for Suburban Propane. "Our partnership with Speedway Children's Charities Sonoma reflects a shared commitment to supporting children and families facing challenges and strengthening the communities where we live and work. We are proud to support Track to Table and grateful to everyone who helped make this year's event a success. The generosity shown will have a lasting impact on organizations serving children and families across Sonoma County."

"Track to Table is about more than creating a unique experience at the speedway. It's an opportunity to celebrate the spirit of community and support causes that have a lasting impact beyond race weekend," said Brian Flynn, Executive Vice President & General Manager at Sonoma Raceway.

"We're proud to partner with organizations like Suburban Propane that share our commitment to making a positive difference in the communities we serve."

Since its founding, Speedway Children's Charities has distributed millions of dollars to nonprofit organizations supporting children's health, education, and social services. Through partnerships with businesses, community organizations, and supporters nationwide, SCC continues to provide critical funding that improves the lives of children across the country.

Suburban Propane remains committed to supporting the communities it serves through charitable partnerships, volunteerism, and initiatives that strengthen local organizations and enhance quality of life.

About Suburban Propane:

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. ("Suburban Propane") is a publicly traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, Suburban Propane has been in the customer service business since 1928 and is a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, renewable natural gas, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and producer of and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, servicing the energy needs of approximately 1 million residential, commercial, governmental, industrial and agricultural customers through approximately 750 locations across 42 states.

Suburban Propane is supported by three core pillars: (1) Suburban Commitment to Excellence-showcasing Suburban Propane's almost 100-year legacy, and ongoing commitment to the highest standards for safety, dependability, flexibility, and reliability that underscores Suburban Propane's commitment to excellence in customer service; (2) SuburbanCares-highlighting continued dedication to giving back to local communities across Suburban Propane's national footprint; and (3) Go Green with Suburban Propane-promoting propane and renewable propane as versatile, low-carbon energy solutions and investing in the next generation of innovative, renewable energy alternatives.

For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit www.suburbanpropane.com.

SOURCE Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.