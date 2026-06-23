Suburban Propane Powers EV Charging Demonstration with Renewable Propane at NASCAR Weekend in San Diego

Collaboration with ABB and Kempower Highlights a Flexible, Lower-Carbon Energy Solution for

On-Demand Mobile EV Charging

SAN DIEGO and WHIPPANY, N.J., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SPH), a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, renewable natural gas, fuel oil, and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and investor in low-carbon fuel alternatives, participated in a first-of-its-kind clean energy activation during NASCAR race weekend, June 19–21, 2026, in San Diego, California. Through a collaboration with ABB, Kempower, and NASCAR, Suburban Propane supplied renewable propane to power electric vehicle charging at the event.

Renewable propane-powered generators supplied energy to battery storage systems that powered EV charging during NASCAR race weekend at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego. The first-of-its-kind collaboration between Suburban Propane, ABB, Kempower, and NASCAR demonstrated how renewable propane can provide reliable, lower-carbon power for DC fast charging in locations where grid access is limited or temporary.

Located at the NASCAR race on the Naval Base Coronado, the project demonstrated how propane and renewable propane can provide reliable, lower-carbon power for EV charging in locations where grid access is limited, temporary, or cost-prohibitive. By fueling battery energy storage systems that powered DC fast chargers, renewable propane enabled flexible, on-demand deployment of charging infrastructure while helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The installation utilized renewable propane-fueled generators to charge battery storage systems, while ABB equipment managed power delivery to the Kempower DC Movable chargers.

The project highlighted how portable energy systems can support EV charging in temporary, off-grid, and high-demand environments. While similar propane-powered systems are operating across the country today, this activation uniquely combined renewable propane generation with mobile fast-charging technology in NASCAR setting.

"At Suburban Propane, we believe achieving a lower-carbon energy future requires practical, scalable solutions that leverage a diverse mix of energy sources," said Nandini Sankara, Vice President of Marketing and Brand Strategy and Spokesperson, Suburban Propane. "This collaboration demonstrated how renewable propane can complement emerging technologies by providing reliable energy where and when it's needed. We were proud to partner with ABB, Kempower, and NASCAR on this innovative project."

"The country's massive energy expansion will require a diversity of generation sources to meet growing demand," said Chris Shigas, ABB Vice President of Strategic Partnerships. "Suburban Propane powered generators, paired with ABB electric distribution and power protection, offer an innovative alternative with fewer emissions than traditional diesel generation."

"We're thrilled to have been part of a project that not only supported the NASCAR San Diego race weekend operations, but also demonstrated what the future of scalable, portable energy can look like," said Amy Lupo, NASCAR San Diego President. "By helping power mobile EV charging infrastructure with renewable propane at Naval Base Coronado, this partnership showcases how practical, lower-carbon energy solutions can perform in real-world, high-demand environments."

Renewable propane is produced from renewable feedstocks such as plant oils, animal fats, and other organic materials. Chemically identical to conventional propane, it can be used in existing propane equipment and infrastructure while offering significantly lower lifecycle carbon intensity.

The San Diego activation provides a real-world example of how propane or, in this case, renewable propane can support mobile charging, fleet electrification, special events, emergency response operations, and other applications requiring dependable portable power. As the Official Propane of NASCAR, Suburban Propane is proud to support their sustainability initiatives on- and off-the-track.

For more information about Suburban Propane and renewable propane solutions, visit suburbanpropane.com.

About Suburban Propane:

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. ("Suburban Propane") is a publicly traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, Suburban Propane has been in the customer service business since 1928 and is a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, renewable natural gas, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and producer of and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, servicing the energy needs of approximately 1 million residential, commercial, governmental, industrial and agricultural customers through approximately 750 locations across 42 states.

Suburban Propane is supported by three core pillars: (1) Suburban Commitment to Excellence-showcasing Suburban Propane's almost 100-year legacy, and ongoing commitment to the highest standards for safety, dependability, flexibility, and reliability that underscores Suburban Propane's commitment to excellence in customer service; (2) SuburbanCares-highlighting continued dedication to giving back to local communities across Suburban Propane's national footprint; and (3) Go Green with Suburban Propane-promoting propane and renewable propane as versatile, low-carbon energy solutions and investing in the next generation of innovative, renewable energy alternatives.

For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit www.suburbanpropane.com.

SOURCE Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.