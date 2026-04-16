Subway Celebrates Lyrid Meteor Shower with a Meatier Deal: Two Protein Pockets for $6 and a Chance to Win Free Subway for a Year

Keep your eyes to the sky, the first earthling to find a Lyrid meteorite embarks on the meatierest year mankind has ever known

MIAMI, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As an uptick in fireball sightings nationwide has experts and amateur meteor hunters teeming with excitement ahead of the Lyrid Meteor Shower's return to the skies, Subway is making this spectacle even meatier with out-of-this-world savings. On April 21, during the peak of this annual celestial event, Subway is offering two of its new Protein Pockets for just $6.* But if you're lucky enough to find a Lyrid meteorite, you could win free Subway for a year!

On April 21, Subway is offering two of its new Protein Pockets for just $6. And one lucky earthling who finds a Lyrid meteorite could win free Subway for a year.

Guests ordering through the Subway app or online can use code 246MEATIER to get two Protein Pockets for $6 or ask your Sandwich Artist for the promotion at your local Subway. These protein-packed powerhouses deliver more than 20g of protein, perfectly complemented by hand-chopped vegetables, fan-favorite sauces and expertly wrapped in a soft tortilla.

While meteor sightings are rare, recent reports of sonic booms and fireballs from California to New Jersey have kept sky-watchers looking up more than usual—reminding us that the odds of finding one may be low, but never zero. The first to find and submit proof of a Lyrid meteorite this month will be entered for a chance to receive the galaxy's first "finder's free": free Subway until the Lyrid Meteor Shower returns in April 2027.**

"We're once again celebrating the Lyrid Meteor Shower in the only way Subway knows how, by making a homophone a great deal," said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer, North America. "Enjoy 40g of freshly sliced protein for $6* and keep your eyes peeled, because finding a Lyrid meteorite earns you something better than fame and notoriety: you're getting freshly made, delicious and free Subway for a Year**."

Subway fans and meteor hunters can visit ifoundameatier.com to enter and upload Lyrid meteor discovery proof for a chance to win Subway for a year.

To learn more about this limited time offer and other great deals from Subway, visit the Subway app or Subway.com.

*Redeemable at participating U.S. restaurants. Plus tax. Additional fees apply on delivery orders. 1 use per order. Cannot combine with other offers. Valid only on 4/21/26.

**NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal residents of 50 US/DC, 18+. Void where prohibited. Starts 4/16/26 and ends on 4/25/26. Validation open until 10/27/26, or until Sponsor receives the first confirmed validation, whichever occurs first. One (1) Subway® for a Year prize, awarded as $2,600 in Subway® gift cards, available to be won Subject to Rules, including all requirements & dates: seerules.com/meatier Sponsor: Subway Franchisee Advertising Fund Trust Ltd.

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SOURCE Subway Restaurants