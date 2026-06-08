Subway® and Disney's Live-Action Moana Chart a Course with New Meal Deal and $15 off to See the Most Anticipated Movie of the Summer

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/subway/9339652-en-subway-disney-live-action-moana-new-meal-deal

Starting June 11, Subway guests can upgrade any meal to a Moana Movie Meal Deal for $1 more and receive one of five collectible Moana cups featuring beloved characters from the film, along with access to a $15 Fandango Promo Code* to see Disney's live-action Moana, in theaters July 10. Whether rediscovering Moana's story or introducing a new generation to the adventure, Subway is helping families answer the Ocean's call together this summer.

"Disney's Moana is the kind of cinematic event that brings families together and creates unforgettable summer memories," said Jeff Klein, Chief Marketing Officer. "Through our collaboration with Disney, we wanted to create an experience that extends beyond the theater — from collectible cups and movie rewards to immersive music and digital storytelling inspired by the world of Moana. The Moana Movie Meal Deal is our way of helping fans celebrate the adventure together all summer long."

Alongside any six-inch, footlong, wrap or salad meal, guests will receive one of five collectible cups designed in collaboration with Disney Creative Studios featuring a beloved character from the film -- Moana, Maui, "Mini-Maui," Pua or Heihei – for only $1 more.* Collect them all at participating Subway restaurants nationwide while supplies last and scan the QR code embedded into the cup design to upload an image of your receipt and get a $15 Fandango Promo Code to see Moana on the big screen.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Subway to bring the adventurous spirit of Disney's all new live-action Moana to fans in exciting ways," said Lylle Breier, EVP Partnerships, Promotions, Synergy & Events. "From the Moana Movie Meal Deal, immersive experiences, and a fantastic movie ticket offer, this campaign invites audiences everywhere to answer the call of adventure together."

Fans will also be invited to voyage deeper into the world of Moana through a series of immersive digital and social experiences inspired by the film. The campaign will feature a co-branded destination, in-app takeovers, custom social storytelling, and a music-driven digital experience inspired by the unforgettable rhythms and spirit of the islands, creating a connected soundtrack that guides fans throughout the journey.

Across restaurants nationwide, guests will discover wayfinding-inspired creative, theatrical window wraps, and themed digital menu experiences designed to transport them into the vibrant world of Moana. The campaign will further extend across major retail destinations, including Walmart, helping fans continue the adventure wherever their wayfinding takes them.

Hungry for more adventure? Take your Moana Movie Meal Deal to the next level with Simply Cheetos® Puffs White Cheddar Flavor – baked to perfection and made with real cheese and no artificial colors or flavors – now available at Subway restaurants nationwide. For more information about the Moana Movie Meal Deal, limited edition Moana cups or how to receive your Fandango Promo Code, visit subway.com/en-us/moana or the all-new Subway app.

*Limited time offer. While supplies last. Qualifying purchase must be made 6/11/26-8/19/26 at a participating Subway location, on the Subway app or Subway.com (in the U.S.). Retain your printed and itemized Subway receipt showing Moana Movie Meal Deal purchase. Image of full receipt must be submitted for review online by 8/21/26. Purchases made on 3rd party delivery apps excluded from this offer. Limit 1 Code per qualifying receipt submission. Limit 5 Movie Tickets ("Movie Tickets") per household during the Promotion. No manual reproductions of receipts will be accepted. Must be a resident of the U.S. Offer valid at participating locations in the U.S., not valid at international locations. Buy (1) Moana Movie Meal Deal to qualify for (1) $15 Fandango Promo Code ($15 Code) good for up to $15 off (total ticket price and associated fees and charges) the purchase of one Movie Ticket to see Disney's Moana at participating Fandango theaters in the US. Buy (2) or more Moana Movie Meal Deal's in one transaction to qualify for (1) $30 Fandango Promo Code ("$30 Code"), good for up to $30 off the purchase of 2 Movie Tickets ($15 per ticket, up to $30 total ticket price and associated fees and charges) to see Disney's Moana at participating Fandango theaters in the US. Code must be entered at checkout. Code is void, and can no longer be used, if not redeemed by 8/31/26 or when Disney's Moana is no longer in theaters, whichever comes first. Only valid for purchase of movie tickets made at Fandango.com or via the Fandango app and cannot be redeemed directly at any theater box office. If lost or stolen, cannot be replaced. No cash value, except as required by law. Void where prohibited. Not valid with any other offer. Offer valid in U.S. and D.C., excluding U.S. territories and where prohibited by law. One-time use only. Non-transferable. Not for resale; void if sold or exchanged. If cost of movie ticket with Fandango's associated fees and charges included is more than Code's maximum discount, then user must pay the difference. Any price difference between movie ticket purchased and Code's maximum discount will not be refunded. Excludes multiple admission tickets. Fandango Loyalty Solutions, LLC is not a sponsor or co-sponsor of this offer. The redemption of the Code is subject to Fandango's Terms and Policies at www.fandango.com/terms-and-policies. See www.activaterewards.com/subway/details for full details. FANDANGO and the Fandango Logo are registered trademarks of Fandango Media, LLC.

About Subway® Restaurants

Subway serves freshly made, customizable meals to millions of guests every day. Each order is hand-crafted using crisp veggies, freshly baked bread and simple, quality ingredients that help keep guests energized. Around the world, Subway's more than 35,000 restaurants are independently owned and operated by thousands of dedicated franchisees who serve their local communities with great tasting, accessible food at a compelling value. Subway® is a globally registered trademark of Subway IP LLC or one of its affiliates. © 2026 Subway.

About Disney's Live-Action Moana

In Moana, Disney's live-action reimagining of the beloved Oscar®-nominated animated adventure, Moana (Catherine Lagaʻaia) answers the Ocean's call and, for the first time, voyages beyond the reef of her island of Motunui with the infamous demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson) on an unforgettable journey to restore prosperity to her people. The film is directed by Emmy® and Tony Award® winner Thomas Kail ("Hamilton"); produced by Dwayne Johnson, p.g.a., Beau Flynn, p.g.a., Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, p.g.a. and Lin-Manuel Miranda; and executive produced by Scott Sheldon, Charles Newirth, Kail and Auliʻi Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the animated films Moana and Moana 2. Moana features original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foaʻi and Mark Mancina, and an original score composed by Mancina. Audiences can experience the brilliant cinematic sights, sounds and songs of Moana exclusively in theaters July 10, 2026.

About Fandango

Fandango digital network provides unrivaled, instant access to all things movies and TV, enhancing fan enjoyment across the entire entertainment journey. The portfolio serves more than 50 million unique visitors per month and includes leading online movie ticketer, Fandango, which tickets for 31,000 U.S. movie screens; world-renowned entertainment review site, Rotten Tomatoes; and Fandango at Home (previously Vudu), the on-demand streaming service offering the industry's best selection of 4K UHD titles and more than 250,000 new release and catalogue movies and next day TV shows.

SOURCE Subway Restaurants