Subway® Issuing 1040 "Refunds" For Tax Day

No complicated paperwork required, Sub Club members using FLBOGO

on April 15 could get two footlongs free

MIAMI, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Filing 1040 tax forms is no fun. But 1,040 free footlongs? That's a Tax Day refund Americans can get behind! With everyday costs and living expenses seemingly rising by the day, even taxpayers lucky enough to get a refund from the IRS this year may see it disappear quickly.

Subway is offering 1,040 randomly selected Sub Club members who use the promo code FLBOGO on Tax Day, April 15, a surprise free Footlong coupon.

That's why Subway is offering Sub Club members more than a free footlong with the purchase of another footlong through April 28 on Subway.com and the Subway app*. 1,040 randomly selected members who use the promo code FLBOGO on Tax Day, April 15, will also receive a surprise free Footlong coupon deposited directly into their account as a "refund" from Subway.***

"Tax Day can be tough, especially for folks who are getting a bill this year instead of a break when they need it most," said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer, North America. "Whether you are using our Buy One Get One Free footlong* offer or are one of the 1,040 footlong 'refund' recipients, we hope a freshly made, handcrafted and delicious sandwich from Subway provides some relief."

To join Sub Club** or learn more about this limited time offer and other great deals from Subway, including Sub of the Day and Meal of the Day, visit the Subway app or Subway.com.

*Redeemable at participating U.S. restaurants. Subway® app/online orders only. Sub Club members only. Free Footlong sub of equal/lesser price. Add-ons addt'l. Plus tax. 1 use per order. Cannot combine with other offers. Excludes Fresh Fit®, 5 Meat Italian, & Big Hot Pastrami. Limited time.

**Sub Club available at participating restaurants and not on third-party delivery, catering, or purchases of gift cards. See subway.com for more details about Sub Club.

***NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open only to legal residents of the 50 US/DC, 18 years of age and older, who are Subway® Sub Club members. Void where prohibited by law. Promotion open on April 15, 2026 only. 1040 'Free Footlong' offers available to be won. Official Rules, including No Purchase Necessary method of entry, prize details, and restrictions available at: https://subway.app.link/TaxDay Sponsor: Subway Franchisee Advertising Fund Trust Ltd., 1 Corporate Drive, Suite 1000, Shelton, CT 06484.

About Subway® Restaurants

Subway serves freshly made, customizable meals to millions of guests every day. Each order is hand-crafted using crisp veggies, freshly baked bread and simple, quality ingredients that help keep guests energized.

Around the world, Subway's more than 35,000 restaurants are independently owned and operated by thousands of dedicated franchisees who serve their local communities with great tasting, accessible food at a compelling value.

Subway® is a globally registered trademark of Subway IP LLC or one of its affiliates. © 2026 Subway.

SOURCE Subway Restaurants