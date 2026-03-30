Subway® Offers BOGO Footlongs to Help Fuel Americans Struggling with Rising Gas Prices

Relief is here for people in pain at the pump and sandwiched between difficult spending decisions

MIAMI, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial pressures are sandwiching Americans between increasingly difficult spending choices. Filling up your gas tank is hard enough, that's why Subway is making sure fueling yourself is the easiest decision to make this month. Beginning April 1, Subway will offer all Sub Club members a FREE footlong sandwich with the purchase of another footlong sandwich through April 28.*

The offer is available for all orders made via Subway's app and website by using promo code FLBOGO for existing Sub Club members and all who join Sub Club while the BOGO is underway.

Beginning April 1, Subway will offer all Sub Club members a FREE footlong sandwich with the purchase of another footlong sandwich using promo code FLBOGO through April 28.

"We're all getting less for our money lately, given the price at the pump, rising rents, utilities, and groceries," said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer, North America. "So we're offering our Sub Club members a great deal on their favorite freshly made sandwiches all month long."

To join Sub Club** or learn more about this limited time offer and other great deals from Subway, including Sub of the Day and Meal of the Day, visit the Subway app or Subway.com.

*Redeemable at participating U.S. restaurants. Subway® app/online orders only. Sub Club members only. Free Footlong sub of equal/lesser price. Add-ons addt'l. Plus tax. 1 use per order. Cannot combine with other offers. Excludes Fresh Fit®, 5 Meat Italian, & Big Hot Pastrami. Limited time.

**Sub Club available at participating restaurants and not on third-party delivery, catering, or purchases of gift cards.

About Subway® Restaurants

Subway serves freshly made, customizable meals to millions of guests every day. Each order is hand-crafted using crisp veggies, freshly baked bread and simple, quality ingredients that help keep guests energized.

Around the world, Subway's more than 35,000 restaurants are independently owned and operated by thousands of dedicated franchisees who serve their local communities with great tasting, accessible food at a compelling value.

Subway® is a globally registered trademark of Subway IP LLC or one of its affiliates. © 2026 Subway.

SOURCE Subway Restaurants