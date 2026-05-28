SueWallSt Reminds FS KKR CAPITAL CORP. Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit With a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 6, 2026 - FSK

FSK's Boilerplate Risk Warnings Allegedly Failed to Disclose That Portfolio Valuations Were Already Deteriorating and Non-Accrual Rates Were Climbing Toward Above-Industry Levels, Costing Investors $2.03 Per Share When the Truth Emerged

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt examines the adequacy of FS KKR Capital Corp.'s (NYSE: FSK) risk disclosures during a period when investors lost $2.03 per share following corrective disclosures on February 25, 2026. Find out if you qualify to recover losses from inadequate FSK disclosures. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

FSK shares fell 15.24% on February 26, 2026, closing at $11.29 after the Company revealed its non-accrual rate had risen to 5.5% at amortized cost, above the long-term BDC industry average of 3.8%, and slashed its quarterly dividend from $0.70 to $0.48 per share. The lead plaintiff deadline is July 6, 2026.

What the Company Disclosed in SEC Filings

Throughout the Class Period, FS KKR Capital's annual and quarterly reports contained generic risk language acknowledging that fair value determinations "may cause our net asset value on a given date to materially understate or overstate the value that we may ultimately realize." The FY24 10-K also warned that unrealized impairments "could result in a significant reduction to our net asset value for a given period."

These disclosures, the complaint challenges, were framed as hypothetical possibilities using words like "could" and "may" rather than acknowledging problems already underway within the portfolio.

What the Lawsuit Contends Was Missing

The securities action asserts that while FS KKR Capital published boilerplate risk factors, the Company simultaneously concealed specific, known deterioration:

Non-accrual investments at amortized cost rose from 3.5% in Q1 2025 to 5.3% by Q2 2025 and 5.5% by Q4 2025, surpassing the 3.8% long-term BDC industry average

Total fair value of investments fell $474 million in Q2 2025 and another $406 million in Q4 2025

The Company's dividend was characterized as stable and supported by spillover income, even as the underlying portfolio generating that income was deteriorating

Quarterly certifications by senior executives affirmed that disclosure controls were "effective" during the same periods when material credit problems went undisclosed

The Gap Between Generic Warnings and Specific Knowledge

As pleaded in the complaint, there is a critical distinction between warning investors that portfolio values "may" fluctuate and disclosing that specific investments are already in distress.

The complaint identifies Production Resource Group, 48forty, Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, Worldwise, Medallia, and Cubic Corp as portfolio companies that experienced significant problems. Yet the named companies accounted for only 50% of net realized and unrealized losses, as revealed during the February 2026 earnings call, suggesting the disclosure gaps extended well beyond the identified investments.

"Generic risk factor language cannot substitute for disclosing specific, known problems that are already affecting a company's operations. Investors in FSK were entitled to know that credit deterioration had already exceeded industry benchmarks, not merely that such deterioration was theoretically possible." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Act now to protect your rights in the FSK disclosure adequacy case or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (888) SueWallSt.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: July 6, 2026

SueWallSt, Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the FSK Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the FSK lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges FS KKR Capital made materially false or misleading statements regarding the effectiveness of its portfolio restructuring, the accuracy of its investment valuations, and the sustainability of its dividend distributions during the Class Period from May 8, 2024 through February 25, 2026. When the true condition was revealed, the stock declined sharply.

Q: Who is eligible to join the FSK investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased FSK stock or securities between May 8, 2024 and February 25, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do FSK investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my FSK shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Has SueWallSt handled similar cases before? A: Yes, including securities class actions involving revenue inflation, earnings guidance fraud, dividend misrepresentation, and executive misconduct across numerous industries.

CONTACT:

SueWallSt

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com