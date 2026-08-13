SueWallSt Reminds Hertz Global Holdings Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit With a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 22, 2026 - HTZ

Time-Sensitive: Allegations focus on used-car market softness vehicle rental securities statements and Hertz's representations that depreciation pressure was transitory, isolated, and manageable under its Back-to-Basics fleet strategy.

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt alerts investors in Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTZ) of a pending securities class action on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between May 7, 2026 and June 23, 2026. Check if you might be eligible to recover your investment losses or call (888) SueWallSt.

HTZ shares declined more than 40% after Hertz announced a $300 million exchangeable notes offering, a concurrent share-lending offering of more than 37 million shares, and second-quarter Adjusted Corporate EBITDA guidance of only $50 million to $80 million. The Court has set September 22, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

"Investors deserve transparency about material risks that could affect their investments, especially where a company attributes market pressure to temporary conditions while relying on a turnaround plan tied to fleet discipline. The allegations here focus on whether Hertz shareholders received a fair picture of used-car market risks and depreciation exposure before the sharp stock decline." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Used-Car Market Softness Vehicle Rental Securities Allegations

The lawsuit asserts that Hertz characterized weakness in the used-car market as transitory and isolated to a specific quarter, while the action claims that recurring market softness was already affecting vehicle residual values, fleet economics, and expected second-quarter performance.

As alleged, Hertz's Back-to-Basics strategy depended on disciplined fleet rotation and the Company's ability to manage Net Depreciation per Unit. The complaint contends that those representations were materially incomplete because investors were not told that used-car market pressure was undermining management's representations of their turnaround narrative.

Used-Car Volatility and Fleet Depreciation Pressures

The action claims the following issues mattered to investors evaluating HTZ securities:

Hertz's rental model allegedly depended heavily on resale values for used vehicles.

depended heavily on resale values for used vehicles. Management described used-car softness as temporary while the lawsuit asserts the pressure had recurred.

The Back-to-Basics strategy allegedly emphasized Buy Right, Hold Right, Sell Right discipline.

emphasized Buy Right, Hold Right, Sell Right discipline. Net Depreciation per Unit was represented as improving toward the Company's stated North Star target.

Plaintiffs allege the Company failed to disclose that depreciation and residual-value pressures could sharply reduce near-term earnings.

Why DPU Adequacy Allegedly Matters to HTZ Investors

For a vehicle rental company, depreciation is not a minor operating detail. It directly affects profitability because vehicles must be purchased, held, rented, and later resold into a market that can change quickly.

As alleged, Hertz investors were told that fleet management was improving while the Company later disclosed unexpected used-car market softness and a steep reduction in expected second-quarter Adjusted Corporate EBITDA. The lawsuit asserts that this sequence corrected prior alleged representations concerning market conditions and fleet discipline.

Learn more about the case or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the HTZ Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the HTZ lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. made materially false or misleading statements regarding used-car market softness, fleet depreciation, Net Depreciation per Unit, the Back-to-Basics strategy, and the Company's ability to manage vehicle residual values during the Class Period. When Hertz disclosed unexpected used-car market softness, a dilutive financing, and second-quarter Adjusted Corporate EBITDA guidance of $50 million to $80 million, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from May 7, 2026 to June 23, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures on June 24, 2026 revealed information that caused HTZ shares to fall more than 40%.

Q: What court was the HTZ class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida, Ft. Myers Division, and is governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What documents do I need to to submit my information? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my HTZ shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected]\

Tel: (888) SueWallSt\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com