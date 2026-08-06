SueWallSt Reminds Primoris Services Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit With a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 21, 2026 - PRIM

This investor notice focuses on Jeremy Kinch's potential liability as a Primoris securities defendant, addressing allegations that the former Chief Operating Officer made and oversaw project-execution representations while six renewable energy projects suffered cost overruns and delays.

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt notifies investors in Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE: PRIM) that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased PRIM securities between August 5, 2025 and June 22, 2026. Find out if you could qualify to recover your per-share losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

PRIM fell $23.39 per share, or 21.6%, from $108.34 to $84.95 after the Company announced an internal review identifying substantial challenges, cost overruns, and project delays affecting six renewable energy projects. The lead plaintiff deadline is September 21, 2026.

Jeremy Kinch's Alleged Role During the Class Period

The complaint identifies Jeremy Kinch as Primoris' Chief Operations Officer throughout the Class Period until his departure on June 22, 2026. As named in the action, Kinch allegedly participated in market communications concerning Primoris' renewable energy project execution, bidding discipline, and ability to manage project risk.

The lawsuit contends that these representations were materially misleading because Primoris' estimating, cost-to-complete forecasting, and project oversight processes were allegedly deficient for significant fixed-price renewable energy projects.

COO Oversight Allegations Tied to Six Projects

The complaint focuses on Kinch's role as Chief Operating Officer during a period when project execution, estimating and cost controls were central to PRIM's earnings outlook:

Kinch allegedly described Primoris' project selection and execution practices as disciplined and risk aware.

described Primoris' project selection and execution practices as disciplined and risk aware. The action claims Primoris lacked reliable processes for estimating total costs on certain fixed-price renewable projects.

Plaintiffs allege the Company delayed recognizing cost overruns and margin deterioration.

the Company delayed recognizing cost overruns and margin deterioration. Six renewable energy projects allegedly became a principal driver of Primoris' June 2026 guidance reduction.

became a principal driver of Primoris' June 2026 guidance reduction. Kinch's resignation was announced alongside the June 22, 2026 business update.

Accountability Allegations for PRIM Shareholders

The securities action asserts claims under the Exchange Act, including allegations that individual defendants exercised control over Primoris' public statements and financial disclosures. For shareholders, the key issue is whether operational assurances allegedly attributed to Kinch and others understated known project-cost risks before PRIM shares declined.

"Individual officers who speak to investors about project execution and risk controls may bear responsibility when those statements are alleged to omit material operational problems," said Joseph E. Levi, Esq. ""Here, the complaint links the COO role to allegations involving six renewable projects, the June 2026 guidance reset, and a $23.39 per-share decline."

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Frequently Asked Questions About the PRIM Lawsuit

Q: What is the PRIM class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE: PRIM) alleging materially false and misleading statements between August 5, 2025 and June 22, 2026. Shares fell approximately 21.6% after the Company disclosed substantial challenges, cost overruns, and project delays affecting six renewable energy projects.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the PRIM investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased PRIM stock or securities between August 5, 2025 and June 22, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether the shares are still held.

Q: How much did PRIM stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 21.6%, a decline of $23.39 per share, after Primoris announced an internal review and sharply reduced 2026 guidance.

Q: What specific misstatements does the PRIM lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Primoris made materially false or misleading statements regarding disciplined bidding, estimating processes, project controls, cost forecasting, and financial guidance tied to fixed-price renewable energy projects.

Q: What court was the PRIM class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Dallas Division, and asserts claims under the federal securities laws.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the PRIM lawsuit? A: The complaint names Primoris Services Corporation and individual defendants including senior executives who allegedly made public statements, signed SEC filings, or were responsible for corporate disclosures during the Class Period.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with significant documented losses and provide oversight of the litigation on behalf of all class members.

Q: What if I already sold my PRIM shares, can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when shares were purchased and whether losses were suffered, not on whether the shares are still held.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com