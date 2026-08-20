SueWallSt Reminds Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 13, 2026 in UWM Holdings Corporation Lawsuit - UWMC

A securities class action names UWM Holdings' Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer individually, alleging the officers who certified the Company's SEC filings failed to disclose an over-hedged mortgage servicing rights position that preceded a $603.2 million derivatives loss.

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt alerts investors in UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) of a pending securities class action brought on behalf of purchasers of UWMC securities between March 9, 2026 and August 5, 2026. Find out if you may be eligible to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

UWMC closed at $1.20 on August 6, 2026, down $0.64 or 34.78% in a single session on unusually heavy volume, after trading as high as $4.04 during the Class Period. The Company reported a $603.2 million interest rate derivatives loss, a $451.9 million quarterly net loss, and a 43.6% year-over-year decline in total equity. Investors have until October 13, 2026 to seek lead plaintiff status.

The Named Individual Defendants

Beyond the Company itself, the complaint names Mathew Ishbia, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Rami Hasani, Chief Financial Officer, each of whom served in those roles at all relevant times. The pleading asserts that both officers possessed the power and authority to control the contents of the Company's SEC reports, press releases, and presentations to analysts and institutional investors.

Section 20(a) Control Person Framework and SOX Certifications

As averred, the officers signed and certified the quarterly report for the period ended March 31, 2026 under Sarbanes-Oxley Sections 302 and 906, attesting to the accuracy and completeness of the Company's disclosures regarding derivatives and interest rate risk management. Section 20(a) of the Exchange Act permits claims against those who control a primary violator.

Alleged Control Person Liability

Authority over the content of the Company's periodic SEC filings and press releases during the Class Period

Personal certification of quarterly financial statements describing hedging and interest rate risk mitigation

Alleged access to non-public information about the scale of the MSR hedge position taken in anticipation of the Two Harbors transaction

access to non-public information about the scale of the MSR hedge position taken in anticipation of the Two Harbors transaction Alleged failure to disclose a departure from the Company's stated "natural hedge" business model

failure to disclose a departure from the Company's stated "natural hedge" business model Alleged ability to prevent or correct the challenged statements before issuance

"Corporate officers have a duty to ensure their companies' public statements are accurate and complete, and the complaint contends that the certified descriptions of UWM's interest rate risk management omitted the scale of the hedge position actually in place." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

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Frequently Asked Questions About the UWMC Lawsuit

Q: Who are the defendants named in the UWMC lawsuit? A: The complaint names UWM Holdings Corporation and individual defendants including senior executives who signed SEC filings, made public statements, or certified financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley.

Q: What court was the UWMC class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What specific misstatements does the UWMC lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges UWM Holdings Corporation made materially false or misleading statements regarding its mortgage servicing rights hedging strategy and interest rate risk mitigation during the Class Period. When the Company reported a $603.2 million interest rate derivatives loss and disclosed that it had been "over-hedged" in anticipation of the Two Harbors transaction, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What do UWMC investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: What if I already sold my UWMC shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com