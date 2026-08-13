SueWallSt Reminds Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 5, 2026 in Alibaba Group Holding Limited Lawsuit - BABA

Important Notice Regarding Alleged Chinese Military Company Classification Disclosure Failures — Alibaba investors saw BABA fall from a Class Period high of $173.68 to $95.07, a decline of approximately 45%.

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt notifies investors in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between June 26, 2025 and June 24, 2026. Find out if you could qualify to recover your losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

BABA American Depositary Shares traded as high as $173.68 on October 9, 2025 and closed at $95.07 on June 25, 2026, a decline of $78.61 per share, or approximately 45.26%. Shares fell $4.69, or roughly 3.9%, over two trading days ending June 10, 2026, following the U.S. Department of Defense's updated list of Chinese military companies.

The Alleged NDAA Classification Disclosure Failure

The National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2025 defines a "Chinese military company" to include any entity directly or indirectly controlled by or affiliated with the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. According to the lawsuit, Alibaba's own annual report disclosures acknowledged that its online and mobile commerce operations require an MIIT operating license, yet the Company allegedly never warned shareholders that this affiliation could place it within the statutory definition.

Key NDAA Classification Allegations for Shareholders

The complaint alleges that entities affiliated with the MIIT fell within the FY2025 NDAA definition of a Chinese military company under Section 1260H(g)(2).

that entities affiliated with the MIIT fell within the FY2025 NDAA definition of a Chinese military company under Section 1260H(g)(2). The lawsuit contends Alibaba was directly or indirectly affiliated with the MIIT through its telecommunications licensing requirements.

Class Period risk disclosures allegedly identified other Chinese issuers delisted from the NYSE over military-ownership designations, while omitting the Company's own exposure.

identified other Chinese issuers delisted from the NYSE over military-ownership designations, while omitting the Company's own exposure. On June 8, 2026, after market hours, the Department of Defense published an updated list of Chinese military companies that included Alibaba.

The lawsuit contends that the resulting price decline reflected the correction of prior alleged misstatements and omissions.

"This case presents important questions about disclosure obligations in the technology sector when a company's own regulatory relationships may trigger U.S. national security designations. The complaint alleges shareholders were told about designation risks facing peer companies while the Company's own alleged exposure went undisclosed." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Why the Designation Allegedly Mattered to Investors

U.S. executive orders since 2020 have restricted investment by U.S. persons in publicly traded securities of certain Chinese issuers deemed owned or controlled by the Chinese military. The complaint alleges that this regulatory framework made the Company's potential status a material fact for anyone purchasing BABA securities during the Class Period.

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Frequently Asked Questions About the BABA Lawsuit

Q: What is the BABA class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) alleging materially false and misleading statements between June 26, 2025 and June 24, 2026. Shares fell approximately 45.26% from their Class Period high after disclosures regarding Alibaba's inclusion on the U.S. Department of Defense list of Chinese military companies and allegations that it illicitly accessed Anthropic's Claude AI model. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: Who is eligible to join the BABA investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased BABA stock or securities between June 26, 2025 and June 24, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What specific misstatements does the BABA lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Alibaba made materially false or misleading statements regarding its affiliation with the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and its AI development practices, including characterizing unauthorized distillation of third-party models as hypothetical or inadvertent.

Q: What do BABA investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my BABA shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to contact the firm. Securities class actions are generally handled on a pure contingency basis, with no retainer and no out-of-pocket costs. Any attorneys' fees and expenses awarded to class counsel are subject to court approval.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

Applications to serve as lead plaintiff must be filed by October 5, 2026.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com