SueWallSt Reminds Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 5, 2026 in Datavault AI Inc. Lawsuit - DVLT

Time-Sensitive: Allegations Focus on Undisclosed Information Concerning Company Leadership

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt alerts investors in Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ: DVLT) of a pending securities class action on behalf of purchasers of DVLT securities between September 4, 2024 and October 30, 2025. Check if you might be eligible to recover your investment losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

DVLT shares fell $0.49 per share, or 19.44%, to close at $2.03 on October 31, 2025. The Court has set October 5, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

"Investors deserve transparency about material risks that could affect their investments. The complaint asserts that shareholders were never told about a senior officer's prior SEC charges or the Company's alleged patent-level ties to an individual with a felony conviction for false statements." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

What Management Allegedly Omitted About Leadership Background

The lawsuit asserts that when the Company announced its incoming chief executive in September 2024, management touted an "exceptional track record of successfully commercializing IP for five companies over 30 years" while omitting that the same individual had previously faced SEC charges for making false statements as an officer of a health sciences issuer. Those charges were resolved, as alleged, through a $40,000 fine and a three-year ban from participating in penny stock offerings. The action claims the Company's website also omitted that prior tenure entirely.

Alleged Undisclosed Affiliations in the Patent Portfolio

As alleged, an individual listed as a co-inventor alongside Company leadership on multiple acquired patents had previously pleaded guilty to making false statements in connection with a pump and dump scheme. According to the complaint, Datavault failed to disclose this affiliation to investors, and the later disclosure of the information revealed reputational risks that were not reflected in the Company's stock price.

Background Disclosure Concerns in Emerging-Technology Issuers

Regulatory and enforcement history of officers is routinely treated as material by investors evaluating early-stage technology issuers.

The action claims Item 105 of SEC Regulation S-K required a risk factor discussion of these leadership-related risks, and that none was provided.

The complaint charges that management instead emphasized credentials and "visionary" framing without the offsetting enforcement record.

Insider stock sales during the Class Period totaled more than $73.8 million in proceeds across 38,065,752 shares, as pleaded.

The Company's identity changed from a consumer audio issuer to a $210 million blockchain data platform acquirer during the Class Period.

A short-seller report published October 31, 2025 described the Company as a "stock promotion" resting on "empty claims."

Why Leadership Disclosure Adequacy Allegedly Matters to Investors

The lawsuit asserts that omitted enforcement history and undisclosed affiliations left purchasers unable to evaluate who was directing the Company's aggressive partnership announcements. Eligibility is tied to purchases made during the Class Period, not to current ownership.

Learn more about the case or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the DVLT Lawsuit

Q: Who is notifying investors about the DVLT securities class action? A: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is notifying investors that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased DVLT securities during the class period. The firm is nationally recognized, ranked in the ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years, and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved investors.

Q: Who is eligible to join the DVLT investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased DVLT stock or securities between September 4, 2024 and October 30, 2025 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the DVLT lawsuit? A: The complaint names Datavault AI Inc. and individual defendants including senior executives who signed SEC filings, made public statements, or certified financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley.

Q: What do DVLT investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation case evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my DVLT shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to contact the firm. Securities class actions are generally handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs. Any attorneys' fees and expenses awarded to class counsel are subject to court approval.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected]\

Tel: (888) SueWallSt\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

SOURCE SueWallSt.com