SueWallSt Reminds Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 5, 2026 in Replimune Group, Inc. Lawsuit - REPL

Replimune told investors its RP1 resubmission was a complete response to the FDA's prior deficiency letter and that commercial launch teams stood ready; the agency's April 2026 rejection letter stated the study design concerns it had previously communicated were never addressed, and REPL shares fell to $1.70.

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt reminds purchasers of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) securities of a pending securities class action on behalf of shareholders who purchased between October 20, 2025 and April 10, 2026. Find out if you could qualify to recover your per-share losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or ☎(888) SueWallSt.

From a Class Period closing high of $10.73 on December 8, 2025, REPL shares fell to $1.70 by April 13, 2026, a cumulative decline of roughly $9.03 per share, or approximately 84%. The lead plaintiff deadline is October 5, 2026.

The Promise

The Company projected a regulatory path that appeared substantially cleared. Investors were told the FDA considered the October 2025 resubmission "a complete response to the complete response letter received in July 2025," that a PDUFA action date of April 10, 2026 had been set, and that Type A meeting minutes indicated the IGNYTE-3 trial "could potentially support approval." By February 3, 2026, management stated commercial readiness activities were well underway to support a potential launch.

The Reality

Results revealed a different picture on April 10, 2026, when the FDA published a Complete Response Letter rejecting the RP1 biologics license application. The agency stated that its concerns with the study design had been "clearly communicated" in multiple interactions but "were not addressed," that RPL-001-16 was "not an adequate and well-controlled clinical investigation," and that the resubmission relied on an early unplanned analysis representing only 10% of planned enrollment, which was "insufficient to support an efficacy claim."

Promise vs. Actual: By the Numbers

Promised: resubmission treated as a complete response. Actual: BLA rejected on April 10, 2026, per the FDA letter.

Promised: Phase 3 data path to accelerated approval. Actual: data from 40 patients out of a planned 400-patient enrollment.

Promised: response data supporting an efficacy claim. Actual: response criteria the FDA said were not consistent with RECIST v1.1.

Promised: launch-ready commercial organization. Actual: single-arm design that allegedly could not isolate RP1's contribution from nivolumab.

could not isolate RP1's contribution from nivolumab. Investor outcome: a $1.15 (19.46%) decline to $4.76 on April 10, 2026, followed by a $3.06 (64.29%) decline to $1.70.

What the Lawsuit Alleges About the Gap

The complaint contends that the gap between these representations and the underlying regulatory record was material, and that shareholders purchased at artificially inflated prices as a result.

"Companies that make specific promises to investors about future performance have an obligation to disclose known risks to those projections. The complaint alleges that previously communicated FDA study design concerns went undisclosed while Replimune described its resubmission as complete." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

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WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the REPL Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the REPL lawsuit allege?A: The complaint alleges Replimune Group, Inc. made materially false or misleading statements regarding whether previously communicated FDA study design concerns had been addressed and the sufficiency of the data supporting its RP1 BLA resubmission during the Class Period. When the FDA's Complete Response Letter rejecting the BLA was disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: How much did REPL stock drop?A: Shares fell approximately 84% from the Class Period high, a decline of roughly $9.03 per share, after the Company disclosed the FDA's rejection of the RP1 biologics license application. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the REPL lawsuit?A: The complaint names Replimune Group, Inc. and individual defendants including senior executives who signed SEC filings, made public statements, or certified financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley.

Q: What do REPL investors need to do right now?A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter?A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my REPL shares -- can I still recover losses?A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate?A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: What if Replimune Group, Inc. goes bankrupt before the case resolves?A: Securities class action claims may survive bankruptcy in many circumstances. D&O insurance policies are frequently a potential source of settlement funds.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected]\

Tel: (888) SueWallSt\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com