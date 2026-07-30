SueWallSt Reminds Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 21, 2026 in EquipmentShare.com Inc. Lawsuit - EQPT

Executive Accountability: William (Willy) Schlacks is named as a securities defendant in allegations that EquipmentShare's IPO disclosures understated founder-affiliated related-party transactions and OWN Program exposure.

NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt notifies investors that William (Willy) Schlacks, EquipmentShare.com Inc.'s Co-Founder, President, and Director, is named as a defendant in a securities class action. Find out if you might be eligible to recover losses or call (888) SueWallSt.

IPO price: $24.50 per share. Complaint-cited low: $16.06 per share. Alleged decline from IPO price: $8.44 per share, or more than 34.5%. LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: September 21, 2026.

William Schlacks's Role During the Class Period

The complaint identifies William (Willy) Schlacks as a Co-Founder, President, and Director of EquipmentShare who signed or authorized the signing of the Registration Statement issued in connection with the Company's January 2026 IPO. The action alleges that the Registration Statement omitted material facts about related-party transactions involving entities owned or controlled by the Company's co-founders.

As named in the action, William Schlacks is included among Securities Act Individual Defendants tied to the IPO disclosures. The complaint challenges statements that certain related-party transactions would be terminated or substantially reduced before completion of the offering.

What William Schlacks Allegedly Oversaw

The lawsuit alleges that founder-affiliated entities remained tied to equipment sales, OWN Program payouts, receivables, leases, and platform-related transactions. The complaint further cites allegations concerning EZ Equipment Zone, Bevel Financial, Armada Fleet Management, and a claimed network of affiliated entities.

William Schlacks's Alleged Role

The complaint identifies William Schlacks as a Co-Founder, President, and Director during the relevant period.

He allegedly signed or authorized the signing of the IPO Registration Statement.

signed or authorized the signing of the IPO Registration Statement. The challenged disclosures allegedly described related-party transactions while omitting additional founder-affiliated exposure.

described related-party transactions while omitting additional founder-affiliated exposure. The action claims the Company's OWN Program was used to direct fees and payments to related entities.

Plaintiffs allege investors purchased EQPT shares at prices affected by incomplete related-party disclosures.

Section 15 Context for William Schlacks

Plaintiffs assert claims under the Securities Act, including control-person allegations tied to the Registration Statement. The practical issue for investors is whether those who signed or authorized IPO materials may be held responsible if the offering documents are found to have omitted material information.

"Individual officers and directors who sign offering documents bear responsibility for the accuracy of corporate disclosures, particularly where investors are asked to evaluate related-party transactions before buying IPO shares," said Joseph E. Levi, Esq. "The allegations concerning William Schlacks focus on whether investors received a complete picture of founder-affiliated transactions at the time of the offering."

Click here to submit your information and learn more about the case or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the EQPT Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the EQPT investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased EQPT stock or securities between January 23, 2026 and June 23, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did EQPT stock drop? A: Shares traded as low as $16.06 per share after the IPO price of $24.50, a decline of $8.44 per share, or more than 34.5%. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at allegedly inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the EQPT lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges EquipmentShare.com Inc. made materially false or misleading statements regarding related-party transactions, founder-affiliated entities, OWN Program involvement, and the extent to which certain transactions would be terminated or substantially reduced.

Q: What court was the EQPT class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and asserts claims under the federal securities laws.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my EQPT shares, can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com