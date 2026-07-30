SueWallSt Reminds Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 22, 2026 in Wix.com Ltd. Lawsuit - WIX

Time-Sensitive: Allegations focus on Wix Harmony's alleged missing capabilities and claims that professional developer customers were using competing AI tools while WIX investors suffered steep losses.

NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt alerts investors in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) of a pending securities class action involving Wix Harmony missing capabilities web development securities allegations. Class Period: February 19, 2025 through May 12, 2026. Check if you might be eligible to recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] | (888) SueWallSt.

WIX shares declined $29.40 to close at $152.34 on May 21, 2025. Nearly a year later, on May 13, 2026, the stock declined another $20.56 per share to close at just $55.32. The Court has set September 22, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

Wix Harmony Missing Capabilities Web Development Securities Allegations

The lawsuit asserts that Wix failed to disclose that its flagship AI platform, Wix Harmony, had significant 'holes' and 'missing capabilities.' As alleged, those limitations mattered because professional developer customers were increasingly using competing AI tools, undermining the Company's representations about its competitive position in AI-powered website creation.

The action claims that investors were told a more favorable story about product readiness and professional-grade AI capabilities than the operational reality allegedly supported.

Competitive AI Tools in Professional Web Development

The complaint focuses on Wix's AI tools allegedly falling shy of expectations. Key alleged issues include:

Wix Harmony was allegedly not meeting the workflow needs of professional developer customers.

not meeting the workflow needs of professional developer customers. The Company allegedly failed to keep pace with product updates and innovation expected by that customer segment.

failed to keep pace with product updates and innovation expected by that customer segment. Competing AI tools were allegedly being used by professional developers during the Class Period.

being used by professional developers during the Class Period. The lawsuit asserts that missing capabilities made prior statements about Wix's AI positioning materially misleading.

The alleged limitations became important to investors when Q1 2026 results fell below consensus expectations.

Why Alleged Platform Adequacy Matters to Investors

As alleged, Wix's growth story depended in part on professional users accepting and expanding use of its AI-powered platform. If those users were turning to competitors because Wix Harmony lacked important functionality, the lawsuit contends that investors needed to know that risk before the market repriced WIX shares.

Investors deserve transparency about material risks that could affect their investments, including alleged platform limitations and customer losses that may affect future growth. The Wix action asserts that professional developers were already turning to competing AI tools while management continued to emphasize Harmony's promise. -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

The Alleged Professional Developer Customer Problem

The complaint alleges that the May 13, 2026 disclosure corrected prior alleged omissions by acknowledging that Wix Harmony had functionality gaps and that professional developers were using competing AI products. The lawsuit asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5.

Learn more about the case or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the WIX Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the WIX investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased WIX stock or securities between February 19, 2025 and May 12, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did WIX stock drop? A: WIX shares declined $29.40 on May 21, 2025, followed by allegedly related declines of $25.22, $2.37, $8.55, and $3.26 throughout the Class Period, with a final drop of $20.56 on May 13, 2026. Shares ultimately fell from a closing price of $181.74 on May 20, 2025 to just $55.32 on May 13, 2026.

Q: What specific misstatements does the WIX lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Wix.com Ltd. made materially false or misleading statements regarding the competitiveness and performance of its AI-powered product offerings, including Wix Harmony, while allegedly failing to disclose product limitations and loss of professional developer customers to competitors.

Q: What court was the WIX class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois and is governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What documents do I need to submit my information? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my WIX shares, can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

SOURCE SueWallSt.com